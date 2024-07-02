Conform to trend of times, promote peace, development

BEIJING, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: From July 2 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Xi's visit this time will inject new momentum into building an even closer SCO community with a shared future and opening a new chapter of China-Kazakhstan, China-Tajikistan cooperation. It will also contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to maintaining world peace and promoting common development.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, the SCO has withstood the test of the changing international landscape, and kept moving in the right direction of promoting solidarity, mutual trust, development and cooperation. It has set an example for building a new type of international relations and regional cooperation.

The Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development is the origin of the strong vitality of the SCO, as well as a guideline that the organization must follow in the long run.

The more fluid and turbulent the world is, the more important that SCO member states stay committed to the Shanghai Spirit, keep to the right direction, and safeguard common interests, respond to various challenges and uphold fairness and justice more effectively through making the SCO more substantive and stronger.

As a founding member, China always sees the SCO as a priority in its diplomacy. Since 2013, Xi has attended SCO summits for times and put forward a series of important initiatives and proposals, outlining a blueprint for the development and growth of the organization and charting the course for building an SCO community with a shared future.

During the upcoming SCO summit in Astana, Xi will engage in in-depth discussions with leaders of SCO member states on strengthening solidarity and cooperation under new circumstances. Together, they will consolidate the SCO's role in ensuring security, establishing cooperation, forging friendship, and cementing constructive force, to build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, and inject more certainty and positive energy into world peace and development.

Bound together by mountains and rivers and common interests, China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. Thanks to the personal guidance and efforts of leaders of the two countries, China had Kazakhstan forged a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership and, on that basis, decided to build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future, which have set the bar even higher, opened up new prospects and injected new impetus for bilateral relations.

The two countries' ever-lasting friendship, high-level mutual trust, and commitment to sharing weal and woe together have come to define their bilateral relations. Together, they have actively advanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, achieving fruitful results in various fields that benefit the two peoples.

The cooperation between China and Kazakhstan has established a model of complementary advantages and win-win outcomes in the international community, injecting positive energy into the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi's visit to Kazakhstan this time will further deepen political mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, and cultural exchanges between the two countries, promoting the high-level development of bilateral relations.

China-Tajikistan relations enjoy deep historical roots, a solid political foundation, substantive cooperation and extensive public support. Under the strategic guidance of Xi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, China and Tajikistan established the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of good-neighborliness and friendship. They agreed to, in line with the trend of the times, build a community for security, a community of development between China and Tajikistan, and, on that basis, a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future. This is a vivid example of how neighbors can and should get along by embracing mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

The two sides have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields and have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests. Tajikistan was one of the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative and sign a Belt and Road cooperation agreement with China. China is ready to stand closely with Tajikistan and work together with it on the road to modernization, and create more benefits for both countries and their people.

The global trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation is unstoppable. The international community needs to conform to this trend and make the right choice. China is willing to work with regional countries to call for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, build a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly create a better future.

SOURCE People's Daily