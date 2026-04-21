About the Conference

Connect & Influence 2026 Opens in Kuala Lumpur, Charting the Future of Corporate Communications

Two-day conference brings together Malaysia's leading communications professionals to navigate crisis management, ESG accountability, AI disruption, and the evolving demands of stakeholder trust

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interadigm Sdn Bhd, a member of the Antah Group, today officially opened Connect & Influence 2026: Corporate Communications in a Shifting World, a landmark two-day conference held at The Gardens Ballroom, Level 5, St Giles Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur. The event convenes senior communications professionals, industry leaders, and subject matter experts to address the most pressing issues shaping the corporate communications landscape today.

The conference spans 22 to 23 April 2026 and is designed to equip practitioners with strategic frameworks, practical tools, and forward-looking perspectives to navigate an era defined by digital disruption, heightened stakeholder expectations, and the growing imperative of organisational transparency.

A Timely and Forward-Looking Platform

The conference was officially opened by Y.A.M. Tunku Dato' Seri Utama Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar, whose presence lent distinguished gravitas to the occasion. Also gracing the event were Y.M. Tunku Mohamed Alauddin and Y.M. Tengku A'liaa Muna.

In his opening remarks, Y.A.M. Tunku Dato' Seri Utama Naquiyuddin underscored the evolving role of the corporate communicator in today's complex environment.

"In today's world, defined by constant change, rising stakeholder expectations, and rapid digital transformation, the role of corporate communications has evolved far beyond its traditional boundaries. It is no longer just about messaging — it is about shaping perception, building trust, and guiding organisations through uncertainty."

— Y.A.M. Tunku Dato' Seri Utama Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar, Opening Remarks, Connect & Influence 2026

The address highlighted that corporate communicators today occupy a dual role — not only as organisational storytellers, but as strategic advisors who navigate complex operating environments, manage crises, and uphold credibility and accountability in the eyes of stakeholders.

Key Themes and Programme Highlights

Over the two days, delegates will engage in high-level panel discussions, masterclasses, and interactive sessions covering four critical pillars of contemporary corporate communications:

Crisis & Stakeholder Management: Timely and strategic responses to protect organisational reputation and preserve stakeholder trust amid rapidly evolving crises.

ESG Communications: The growing accountability organisations face in communicating not only what they say, but what they actually do - with rigour, consistency, and integrity.

AI, Digital Innovation & Communication Agility: How artificial intelligence and digital transformation are redefining audience engagement, content strategy, and internal communications.

Trust, Media & Reputation Management: Navigating a hyperconnected information landscape where digital ethics, media relations, and brand credibility are under constant scrutiny.

The programme brings together a distinguished faculty of communications practitioners, industry leaders, digital strategists, and governance experts, offering delegates actionable insights and strategies applicable across sectors.

Organisers' Remarks

Interadigm Sdn Bhd, the organiser of Connect & Influence 2026, expressed its commitment to delivering professional development platforms that respond directly to the evolving needs of the Malaysian corporate sector.

"Platforms such as this conference play an important role in fostering knowledge exchange, collaboration, and professional growth. The future of corporate communications will be shaped by those who are willing to adapt, innovate, and lead with integrity."

- Interadigm Sdn Bhd

Event Details

Conference: Connect & Influence 2026: Corporate Communications in a Shifting World

Date: 22 & 23 April 2026

Venue: The Gardens Ballroom, Level 5, St Giles Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur

Officiating Guest: Y.A.M. Tunku Dato' Seri Utama Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar

VIPs in Attendance:

Y.M. Tunku Dato' Mohamed Alauddin Tunku Naquiyuddin

Y.M. Tengku A'liaa Muna

Mr Harjit Singh, Managing Director, Interadigm Sdn Bhd

Organised by: Interadigm Sdn Bhd (A Member of the Antah Group)

About Interadigm Sdn Bhd

Interadigm Sdn Bhd is a member of the Antah Group, specialising in the design and delivery of high-impact conferences, corporate training programmes, and professional development platforms for Malaysian companies, government-linked corporations, and large enterprises across sectors.

SOURCE Interadigm Sdn Bhd