Connect Through Sports: An Active Family Escape at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

DANANG, Vietnam, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa today announced the launch of The Courts and a new 9-Hole Mini Golf, expanding its diverse recreational offerings. Complementing existing facilities and activities, including football, basketball, squash, indoor golf, beach sports, children's programs, and wellness experiences, these new additions offer guests an active and engaging vacation experience tailored to all ages and interests.

A New Destination for Active Living

The Courts 9-Hole Mini Golf Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

One of the resort's newest highlights is The Courts, developed in partnership with Tag_Fitness, one of Danang's leading sports communities. Featuring modern pickleball, padel, and tennis facilities, The Courts creates a vibrant space where guests can play, learn, and engage with the growing racquet sports culture.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced players, the venue offers friendly matches, coaching opportunities, and community-driven events that encourage connection through sport. Younger guests can also stay active through dedicated facilities, including a junior football court, basketball area, and kids' wall-climbing zone, providing fun ways to build confidence and coordination.

Playful Competition for Every Generation

For families seeking lighthearted competition, the resort's 9-Hole Mini Golf course offers an enjoyable experience amid lush tropical surroundings. Designed for all ages, it invites parents, children, and grandparents alike to share quality time through fun and friendly challenges. The beachfront location further expands opportunities for outdoor recreation. Guests can enjoy beach games, kayaking, and other seaside activities while taking in the natural beauty of Danang's coastline.

Indoors, The Sports Lounge offers year-round entertainment with advanced 3D Golf simulators, allowing players to practice their swing or explore world-famous golf courses regardless of weather conditions. A professional squash court adds another exciting option for guests who enjoy active recreation.

Beyond Sports: Discovery, Creativity, and Wellness

The family experience extends beyond athletic activities. Camp Hyatt provides engaging educational and creative programs where children can learn, play, and explore through hands-on experiences. Nearby, The Little Farm offers unique opportunities for children to connect with nature, interact with friendly animals, and discover the importance of environmental awareness.

Families can also enjoy quality time together at The Arena, a lively entertainment space designed for all generations, featuring interactive games and family-friendly challenges that encourage laughter and connection.

For guests seeking relaxation and balance, VIE Spa offers a serene retreat inspired by local wellness traditions. After a day filled with sports and adventure, visitors can unwind with restorative treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

A More Conscious Stay by the Sea

At Hyatt Regency Danang, meaningful hospitality goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility. As part of its ongoing sustainability journey, the resort has installed water filtration systems in all Residences and Villas, eliminating single-use plastic bottles, alongside broader efforts such as using biodegradable packaging, offering sustainable dining options, and incorporating energy-efficient practices across the resort. Through these efforts, guests can enjoy an active and memorable family escape while contributing to a more sustainable future. More than a place to stay, the resort is a destination where families can move, play, discover, and create lasting memories by the sea. For more information, please visit www.hyattregencydanang.com.

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa