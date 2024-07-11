Connectria Begins Accepting Clients at Singapore Data Centers

Connectria expands to Asia Pacific to boost cloud adoption and modernization

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a global leader in IBM Power Systems cloud services, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and now a LightEdge company, announced today that it is now accepting clients at its two new data centers in Singapore.

Connectria notes that the facilities are designed to bolster cloud adoption and modernization for IBM i and AIX systems, offering seamless integration of public cloud with traditional IT environments. These new facilities will help to meet the region's increasing demand for IBM infrastructure modernization and hybrid cloud adoption. AWS hybrid connectivity solutions help businesses securely and efficiently move workloads from on premises systems to the cloud while managing data across multiple environments and ensuring business continuity.

Singapore continues to be one of the fastest growing data center hubs in the Asia-Pacific region. In May, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced plans to unlock 300MW of additional data center capacity in the near term.

"Our expansion into the Asia-Pacific market, alongside our strong partnership with AWS, will significantly boost cloud adoption and modernization for IBM i and AIX systems customers across the region," stated Troy Mitchell, VP of Channel & Alliances at Connectria. "We are thrilled to offer these essential IBM services, including low-latency connectivity of under 2ms to all three AWS Availability Zones in the Singapore region."

"By building in the cloud, customers inherit resilient, secure, and highly available infrastructure that maximizes uptime for their most essential applications and data," said Chris Casey, Director, Partner Management, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS. "AWS and Connectria are enabling the seamless integration of AWS cloud native services with their business-critical applications running on IBM Power to improve availability and resilience while accelerating innovation for our customers."

Connectria's deployment of IBM Power10 P10 and higher systems in a tested and proven architecture enables the scale, availability, and resiliency demanded by the world's largest enterprise companies including banking, insurance, and manufacturing.

Ryan Pelerin, Chief Commercial Officer at LightEdge, said the company's seamless integration of IBM Power with AWS provides many advantages, "By offering direct AWS hybrid connectivity for IBM i and AIX systems, customers can enjoy the reliability of IBM Power with the agility of AWS. This enables customers to boost critical applications with native AWS services, such as advanced data analytics, AI/ML, IoT, and more, which can accelerate cloud innovation with meaningful business outcomes."

The two data centers, which are located in Singapore (ap-southeast-1), leverage the latest IBM Power10 hardware, and are strategically equipped to enable businesses to harness the full spectrum of benefits offered by both AWS and IBM Power. The data centers will also enable inner region Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with low latency connectivity to the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region. By connecting IBM Power workloads to AWS, customers can more nimbly manage or augment mission-critical applications with native AWS services for advanced data analytics, AI/ML, IoT, and more to add new capabilities, improve resiliency, and accelerate cloud innovation.

To help customers ensure quick and successful deployments, Connectria can also provide migration services and IBM Power hybrid cloud resources in an infrastructure as a service (IaaS) model, or fully managed with support for both IBM Power and AWS. For customers in highly regulated industries like financial services, Connectria's data centers and managed services are compliant with critical frameworks such as PCI DSS; SOC 1, 2, and 3; and HIPAA/HITRUST.

About Connectria

Connectria is one of the world's largest cloud hosting and managed services providers for IBM Power Systems, as well as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services with more than 25 years of experience supporting mission critical IT infrastructure that businesses rely on every day.

Connectria is now a part of LightEdge, following the acquisition in April 2024. The combined company is now one of the only secure and compliant infrastructure providers in the country offering both hybrid colocation and tailored multi-cloud solutions.

Learn more at https://www.connectria.com/.

SOURCE Connectria