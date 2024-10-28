Connexion Shenzhen Return in December with Expanded Area and Upgradation, showcasing Catering/Hotel Supply/Furniture& Design/Health/Lifestyle/Packaging in one mega event

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen, a young and vibrant city, is rapidly emerging as the "International Convention and Exhibition Capital". As one of the most open and economically dynamic regions in China, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is committed to becoming a strategic pivot of the new development pattern, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a leading site for Chinese-style modernization. Connexion Shenzhen, one of the most important exhibitions in South China, will be held once again at the Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center from December 12-14 this year, building on the success of the inaugural show last year. This year's show will see a series of upgrades, with a larger scale, new sections, richer exhibits, and a series of activities and events tailored for the local market, further developing Shenzhen into a mega one-stop exhibition platform that serves the Greater Bay Area, deeply linking the food & beverage, hospitality, furniture, health, lifestyle and processing & packaging and other related industries in one single event.

On December 14, 2023, Connexion Shenzhen made its grand debut at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center (Shenzhen World) with a collection of four industrial brand exhibitions. The first exhibition brought together more than 1,500 exhibitors and attracted more than 100,000 professional visitors and buyers to come to visit and purchase, and the vast majority of the visitors were satisfied with the overall quality of the exhibition or very satisfied with it, and the ratio of the achievement rate of the purpose of the visit was more than 90%, and a lot of exhibitors praised the quality of the exhibition, and had a lot of spot purchases. Many exhibitors were so impressed with the quality of the show that they booked their space for the 2024 show on the spot. The successful debut of Connexion Shenzhen not only highlights the show's influence in the industry, providing a valuable platform for cooperation and collaborative innovation among related industries, but also shows that Sinoexpo Informa Markets, as a leading exhibition organizer in China, is well recognized by the industry for the quality of the exhibition, and many exhibitors have followed the show organiser to Shenzhen to participate in the show.

The success of the Connexion Shenzhen 2023 and the positive feedback from exhibitors and buyers gave the organizer Sinoexpo Informa Markets great confidence. As a long-term development strategy of the company, Sinoexpo Informa Markets will continue to make efforts to take Shenzhen as one of the footholds for the expansion of the Greater Bay Area, and actively prepare for this year's Connexion Shenzhen with greater investment, more adequate preparation, more detailed planning, a more ambitious scale, and richer content. Connexion Shenzhen will be held in Shenzhen, bringing a peak event for the industry in South China.

The exhibition will be fully upgraded, with the total exhibition scale increasing by 60% to 300,000 square meters based on the previous edition, and the number of exhibitors will be increased to 3,000 accordingly. The exhibition will occupy 16 exhibition halls at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center, expanding the scale by 6 halls compared with the first edition, providing exhibitors and visitors with a broader space for display and exchange. In terms of sectors, Connexion Shenzhen 2024 will add Lifestyle and Processing & Packaging, which together with Food & Beverage, Hotel, Health and Furniture Design will link up several brand exhibitions under Connexion Shenzhen 2024.

In terms of exhibition categories, each segment will be pushed forward with new innovations. The Catering segment will add new segments such as tabletop supplies, chain franchises, gifts and lifestyle, and upgrade catering equipment to an international pavilion; the Lifestyle segment will add new segments such as bed and breakfast culture industry, travel equipment and travel modes, to meet the diversified needs of young consumers; the Hotel segment will add new smart hotels and hotel restaurant showrooms, to show the trend of the hospitality industry; the Health segment will add new intelligent hotels and hotel restaurant model rooms, to show the future The hotel sector will add smart hotels and hotel restaurant model rooms to show the future development trend of the hotel industry; the health sector will add new food machinery and other segments; the furniture sector is more subdivided into categories, ranging from the material end to catering and hotel furniture. This year's new processing and packaging section brings together leading brands in processing and packaging equipment, packaging materials and labels, intelligent equipment and logistics for the catering and health food industry, providing a professional trade platform for food, wine and beverage enterprises, thus promoting exchanges and cooperation in the industry.

The advantage of Connexion Shenzhen lies not only in its huge scale and rich exhibits range, but also in its innovative combination mode of multi-industry chain. This mode can reach more related industries in one exhibition, and comprehensively improve the trading efficiency of both enterprise exhibitors and trade buyers. It is expected that the exhibition will attract 200,000 professional visitors, including designers, hotel, catering and leisure-related people, distribution franchise investors mainly from GBA. This will provide in-depth empowerment for enterprises to cross-border expand new customer groups and seek second growth. Meanwhile, during the exhibition, the organizer will continue to introduce more onsite events like conferences, festivals and competitions to specifically match with the needs of industry peers from South China area, such as the Top 5 Coffee Championships(China Barista Championship, China Latte Art Championship, Chocolate Competition, Pizza Event, Theme Summits on Hospitality and Design, Lifestyle Festival, Modern Fashion Design Week Special Exhibition, Health Forum, Green Packaging Innovation, and a series of other activities, to create a platform for the industry to communicate, share and showcase their skills.

With the background that China has implemented a series of visa-free policies to streamline travel for foreign Buyers visiting the country including transit visa-free arrangements, mutual visa exemption agreements, and the latest updates on visa-free entry. We are look forward to more overseas buyers come to Connexion Shenzhen to source products, get information, expand the network and do business in China. Mark your calendar on 12-14 December, 2024 in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, next to the Shenzhen International Airport. For more information, please visit https://www.connexion.cn/en/elementor-6765?PRN

CONTACT: Mark Nee, [email protected]

SOURCE Informa Markets Sinoexpo