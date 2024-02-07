Connext Acquires a Latam Broker: Young Forex Powerhouse's Bold Move for Trading Excellence

Envisioning a never-before Global Trading Dynamics

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connext's innovative vision is evident in its recent merger with a renowned Latin American broker with local expertise and advancements. This integration marks a bold step into wider markets in Latam and Asia, including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Malaysia, creating a new era for both brands and their customers.

The result of this union is an unmatched offering. Under the same roof as Connext, the customers of both brands can now access the intuitive Client Portal and Copy Trading application, which provide convenient and transparent ways to manage and grow their portfolios. The Client Portal is powered by FXBO, a CRM provider with 15+ years of forex expertise and trusted by 200+ brokers globally. The Copy Trading app is managed by Pelican, an FCA authorized and regulated partner, which allows users to follow, copy and earn profit with 6000+ signal providers across multiple assets and portfolio selections in real time.

The combined experience and reputation of both brands promise to revolutionize the CFD trading experience for traders and IBs.

Connext's New Direction Under Simon Andras

At the helm of this evolution is Simon Andras, the newly appointed CEO of Connext. With his notable leadership and experience at companies like Tickmill, Blackwell Global and FxPrimus, he is set to steer Connext with a vision that anticipates market trends and offers growth opportunities for both traders and IBs.

With a clear focus on accessibility and value for traders, Simon's direction ensures Connext is primed to transform CFD trading at a global scale. Over the next three years, the firm's aim is to rapidly Unpack Trading Complexity with innovative technology and user-centric approach, as well as expanding into new markets and sustaining its rapid execution and transparency.

As a result of the new market approach, Connext has launched an educational blog for traders: Campus.connextfx.com, with a vision for a one-stop portal for all non-native traders. A series of Podcasts to demystify the complexities of trading, providing direct traders with essential tools to confidently navigate the financial markets, is also in development by the senior Marketing team.

These actions reflect Connext's ongoing commitment to innovation and user support, reaffirming its position as a leader in the forex and CFD sector.

Commitment to Extraordinary is the key to rapid success

Connext quickly became a top broker in Southeast Asia's CFD market in its first year, drawing millions in net deposits. It stands out by offering excellent trading conditions with zero commission, spreads from zero, and high leverage, facilitating cost-effective, lucrative trading for all trader levels.

Enhancing its financial success by elevating User Experience, Connext selects and integrates top-tier platforms, providing expertise in intuition and swift performance. Their focus includes extensive training, events, and community engagement, led by an experienced Management team dedicated to customer benefits and prioritizing client needs, embodying Connext's client-first ethos.

Recently, Connext has boasted robust regulatory credentials, a key aspect for traders and IBs seeking a reliable trading partner. Notably, Connext LTD is registered in Seychelles and is duly authorized by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under license SD155, underscoring its stringent adherence to financial regulations. Additionally, Connext LLC operates out of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is regulated under the International Business Companies Act, reinforcing its commitment to providing authorized and secure forex trading services. These strong regulatory foundations ensure the brand as a trustworthy choice.

For business queries, please contact Simon Andras, at [email protected], or leave a message at connextfx.com

SOURCE Connext