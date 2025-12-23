Conpapa Strengthens Presence in Japan with Visual Feedback SaaS "reat"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conpapa, a visual creative collaboration SaaS company, announced that its visual feedback platform reat is expanding its footprint in Japan, where it is being adopted by content studios and creative teams seeking to improve production efficiency and collaboration.

As Japan's animation, webtoon, video, and digital content industries face tighter schedules and increasingly complex workflows, Conpapa positions reat as a solution designed specifically for visual communication. The cloud-based platform replaces fragmented email- and messenger-based feedback with a centralized, visual-first system that allows teams to review, comment, and revise creative assets more efficiently.

In Japan, reat is already being used by professional creative teams, including Tokyo-based webtoon studio en-dolphin. According to internal evaluations and customer case studies, the platform has enabled teams to prepare, communicate, and implement feedback up to seven times faster. en-dolphin reported a tenfold improvement in overall operational efficiency after adopting reat, highlighting its effectiveness in managing revisions and collaboration.

"Japan's creative industry places a strong emphasis on quality, precision, and efficient teamwork," said Joonsoo Ryu, CEO of Conpapa. "We developed reat to help Japanese creators reduce communication friction and focus more on creative value, especially as projects become more collaborative and global."

reat is designed to support a wide range of production environments. Its core capabilities include structured version control based on a workspace–project–file–version hierarchy, compatibility with diverse asset formats such as images, video, 3D models, documents, and audio, and precise pinpoint comments placed directly on visual content. The platform also supports multimodal feedback combining text, drawings, image markups, voice, and video.

To meet the needs of professional studios, reat offers a dual-view interface for side-by-side version comparison and flexible collaboration through workspace sharing, plugins, and APIs that integrate with existing creative tools. The platform supports Japanese, English, and Korean, enabling both domestic collaboration and international co-production.

Offered as a subscription-based SaaS with pricing tiers for teams of different sizes, reat is increasingly being adopted as a core workflow tool by Japanese content studios. At the same time, the platform is gaining traction among video editing and post-production services in the United States, strengthening its global reference base.

Looking ahead, Conpapa plans to enhance reat's proprietary Immersive Layer and contextual AI engine, enabling the platform to not only manage feedback but also generate and propose context-aware visual assets. This roadmap reflects the company's long-term vision of redefining the interface between creators and AI.

Conpapa has been selected as a supported company in an overseas expansion assistance program, operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), supporting its continued expansion in Japan and other global markets.

SOURCE Conpapa