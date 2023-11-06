Constellar and DECHEMA Launch South-East Asia's First Dedicated Process Technology Trade Event

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellar, Asia's preferred partner for convening communities, connecting networks and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact, is pleased to announce its partnership with DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitions) to launch Process Innovation Asia Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA in 2024. The event's inaugural edition will be held from 19 to 21 November 2024 at Singapore EXPO.

One of Singapore's leading trade exhibition organisers, Constellar organises regional shows related to process technology such as the Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, BuildTech Asia, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC and the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair. DECHEMA Exhibitions is organiser of the tri-annual ACHEMA, world forum and leading show for the process industries, with its 34th edition coming up in June 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. With their spin-off show AchemAsia in China, they have been active in Asia for over 30 years.

Leveraging their collective reputation, expertise, experience and networks, Constellar and DECHEMA Exhibitions will develop Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA as the most comprehensive Process Technology show for the region.

Process Technology in South-East Asia

The impetus for, and design of, Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA is premised on insights from comprehensive market research and customer needs analysis that informed the show concept, location and target market segments. With several process industry exhibitions in the region, exhibitors and visitors find themselves having to attend multiple shows in a year. Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA will be meeting the region's demand for a dedicated process technology show that brings together key decision makers, major global players and end users on one platform. The event aims to be the most comprehensive one-stop marketplace that facilitates and enables business growth in the process industries for the region, and will focus on four key sectors that show strong growth potential in the South-East Asian region: pharmaceutical, (petro-) chemical, biotechnology and food processing.

In the Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology sectors where process technologies are key applications, Asia-Pacific's pharmaceutical market is forecast to record 4.2% growth from 2022 to 2027, with emerging markets from India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia[i]. The region continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of pharmaceutical innovation globally, with total gross expenditure by major companies on research & development or R&D across the Asia-Pacific region surpassing US$15 billion in 2022[ii].

Similarly, the region's food manufacturing and processing sector is poised to see further growth and transformation. This is being driven by trends such as mass urbanisation in Asia offering a US$10 trillion consumption growth opportunity between now and 2030[iii]; increased consumer preferences towards alternative sustainable products[iv] and increasing demand for alternative proteins to manage growing strains on conventional animal agriculture[v].

According to market research, process technology focus companies are also majorly planning to invest in South-East Asia, one of the emerging economic regions in the world; while Singapore is the key destination for investment across all focus product segments.

Singapore: A Springboard Into The Region

As the hub of innovation, technology exchange and investment in the region, Singapore was the ideal choice to host Process Innovation Asia-Pacific – Powered by ACHEMA. Anchored in Singapore, the event will be a driving force for innovation, industrial growth and sustainable development within these sectors, as they will be enabled in accelerating their adaptability to market changes and supported in their journey to becoming higher value added industries.

Process Innovation Asia-Pacific – Powered by ACHEMA will further support Singapore's goals for its Advanced Manufacturing & Trade cluster (Electronics, Precision Engineering, Energy & Chemicals, Aerospace and Logistics) to grow manufacturing value-added or VA by 50 per cent from 2020 to 2030, with the Energy & Chemicals sector to grow 3% annually to S$14.2 billion (approximately US$10.4 billion) by 2025. As of 2020, the Energy & Chemicals sector was the second largest contributor to manufacturing output in Singapore at S$60.6 billion (approximately US$44.4 billion), employing approximately 27,000 employees[vi].

"Constellar is proud to partner with DECHEMA Exhibitions to ignite process technology innovation and catalyse growth in Asia's key application sectors through Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA. As Asia's preferred convenor for businesses across verticals such as industrial transformation, F&B, fintech and energy, Constellar is excited to develop the go-to platform for the process technology sector to enable process optimisation, optimise resource efficiency and instil sustainable practices to advance their growth potential and transformation", said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.

"Asia Pacific is rightfully considered one of the most dynamic and fascinating regions in the world, embarking on a transformative journey of industrial growth and sustainable development. Innovations in pharma, biotech, chemicals and food processing naturally play a key role in advancing welfare and wellbeing, but also resilience and sustainability in emerging economies. Together with Constellar, we are proud to establish a new gateway into the global ACHEMA community of process technology and expertise that is in high demand by the region", said Dr Björn Mathes, CEO of DECHEMA Exhibitions.

Mr Yap Chin Siang, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "We are pleased to host the inaugural Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA in Singapore next year. The biennial event will be an important platform to power the sustainable growth of the process industries in Asia Pacific. The selection of Singapore as the host city underscores the city-state's position as the leading destination for world-class business events and as a gateway to the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market. We look forward to welcoming delegates from around the world to Singapore for this event in November 2024."

The first edition of Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA next year expects to welcome more than 200 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees from 20 countries and regions.

Register to exhibit/visit and find out more event information on Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA here.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About DECHEMA

DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. (Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) brings together experts from a wide range of disciplines, institutions and generations to stimulate scientific exchange in chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. We identify and evaluate emerging technological trends and facilitate the transfer of research results into industrial applications. DECHEMA has over 5,500 members - individuals, institutions and companies. DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitons) draws on the technical and organizational expertise of DECHEMA for the organization of capital goods fairs. Together with DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V., we are the organizers of ACHEMA and AchemAsia.

About ACHEMA

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world's leading show for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt. The spectrum ranges from laboratory equipment, pumps and analytical devices to packaging machinery, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software, thus covering all the needs of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food production industries. The accompanying congress, featuring scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events, complements the wide range of exhibition themes. The next ACHEMA will take place from 10 to 14 June 2024 in Frankfurt am Main. More at www.achema.de/en

[i] Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook 2023. Frost.com. [ii] $15Bn Pharma R& D Spends Rocks APAC. Biospectrumasia.com [iii] Meet Your Future Asian Consumer. Mckinsey.com [iv] The trailblazing consumers in Asia propelling growth. Mckinsey.com [v] Alternative protein is booming in Asia because it meets a genuine need. Edb.gov.sg [vi] New growth strategies to drive advanced manufacturing across five sectors in Singapore. Edb.gov.sg

SOURCE Constellar