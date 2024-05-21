Consumer Electronics Exhibition returns 23 - 26 May with unbeatable deals from over 300 leading brands and exciting new features

Singapore's leading consumer show for Lifestyle Tech & Smart Home to offer exclusive promotions on the latest tech launches across two floors at Suntec Singapore, together with over $200,000 worth of prizes and vouchers

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners and tech enthusiasts can be among the first to try the newest consumer electronics products and discover the latest in smart home technology at the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) from 23 – 26 May 2024 at Suntec Convention Centre (Levels 3 and 4).

Taking centrestage at CEE 2024 will be a brand-new Show & Tell programme to connect consumers with new-to-market home technology innovations aimed at revolutionising the smart living experience. Visitors can participate in interactive "live" demonstrations of the latest tech products such as the world's first AI voice recorder powered by ChatGPT, Sony's new wireless wearable neckband speakers, as well as a natural air purifier and humidifier that has gone viral for using real moss to provide homes with clean, fresh air.

The four-day tech extravaganza will also host a buzzing line-up of hourly giveaways, fun challenges with great prizes, as well as daily lucky draws for a chance to win attractive prizes such as the latest Apple Watch 9, Apple iPad Air, Asus ZenBook and the stylish yet powerful Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4.

Beyond the usual gadgets and deals, CEE 2024 will focus on innovations in consumer technology geared towards enabling a healthier Singapore. The event's new experiential "Sleep Tech Zone" aims to empower individuals in addressing the important impact that sleep has on our health and overall quality of life. The zone will showcase the latest in sleep health and wellness technologies from leading brands such as Four Star and Alya.

Other exciting highlights at CEE 2024 include:

WOW Deals starting from $9.90 : Head down early and grab the daily WOW Deals on the latest tech accessories and home appliances before they run out! Limited to one redemption per person per day. Find out more here.

: Head down early and grab the daily WOW Deals on the latest tech accessories and home appliances before they run out! Limited to one redemption per person per day. Find out more here. Instant Lucky Dip with over $200,000 worth of prizes and vouchers : No minimum spend required for a chance to win exciting prizes from Osim, Prism+, Tineco, Yu Home , TakeAseat.sg and more. Find out more here.

: No minimum spend required for a chance to win exciting prizes from Osim, Prism+, Tineco, , TakeAseat.sg and more. Find out more here. Enjoy Great Rewards for Supporting Sustainable Practices: Start your zero e-waste lifestyle at the myhalo booth at CEE! Get the best trade-in prices on your devices or unload your e-clutter to receive $30 myhalo vouchers. Visitors can also get a free custom-cut screen protector and answer a quiz for free vouchers to purchase pre-owned devices. Find out more here.

Start your zero e-waste lifestyle at the booth at CEE! Get the best trade-in prices on your devices or unload your e-clutter to receive vouchers. Visitors can also get a free custom-cut screen protector and answer a quiz for free vouchers to purchase pre-owned devices. Find out more here. Spend & Redeem a FREE $10 Challenger Voucher : Available to the first 250 shoppers each day with a minimum spend of $500 , limited to one redemption per customer per day. Find out more here.

: Available to the first 250 shoppers each day with a minimum spend of , limited to one redemption per customer per day. Find out more here. Leading B2B Solutions from Challenger Business: Singapore's only homegrown consumer electronics chain is bringing its comprehensive range of commercial products to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and cost savings. Check out the Challenger Business booth on level 4 to discover solutions from leading brands such as Apple, Dell, D-Link, Epson, HP, Starhub, TP-link and many more.

only homegrown consumer electronics chain is bringing its comprehensive range of commercial products to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and cost savings. Check out the Challenger Business booth on level 4 to discover solutions from leading brands such as Apple, Dell, D-Link, Epson, HP, Starhub, TP-link and many more. Exciting promotions from over 300 top-selling brands: Look forward to incredible deals and bundles from over 120 exhibitors, such as Hinomi's special Spin & Win contest with top prizes that include the latest Logitech MX Ergo mouse and Logitech K860 keyboard (each worth $388.00 ). Gamers looking to upgrade to the latest Dreamcore Gaming PCs can also stand to get a free USD110 Steam voucher.

Look forward to incredible deals and bundles from over 120 exhibitors, such as Hinomi's special Spin & Win contest with top prizes that include the latest Logitech MX Ergo mouse and Logitech K860 keyboard (each worth ). Gamers looking to upgrade to the latest Dreamcore Gaming PCs can also stand to get a free Steam voucher. Awesome Rewards from Our Official Partners: TikTok users at CEE can enjoy freebies and additional discounts worth up to $100 when purchasing from select exhibitors on TikTok Shop. ShopBack will be offering similar rewards with exclusive discounts up to $50 for purchases made at CEE. Grab users can enjoy a free $8 ride voucher for using PayLater by Grab, with limited redemptions daily.

Organised by Constellar, CEE is one of Singapore's largest and most experiential consumer lifestyle marketplaces. The event is part of Constellar's consumer electronics and technology series of annual events, which also include COMEX, IT Show and The Tech Show.

For the latest deals and updates at CEE 2024, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Sign up here to receive the free digital brochure with the best CEE 2024 highlights dropping on 23 May 2024.

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXHIBITION (CEE) 2024

WHEN: 23 – 26 May (Thursday to Sunday)

WHERE: Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre

Level 3 - 11AM to 9PM | Level 4 - 12PM to 9PM

Media Assets for CEE 2024 can be downloaded here

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

Visit constellar.co for more information.

