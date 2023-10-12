coocaa Enhances Diwali Celebrations with an Exciting Offer: Win a Car When Consumers Buy a TV

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Diwali, coocaa is all set to make the celebrations even more radiant. How about the thrill of winning a car when consumers purchase a TV? Yes, coocaa has something extraordinary in store for consumers. Let's learn more about the event.

Diwali——Buy coocaa TV on Flipkart win cool car

coocaa, known for its unbeatable prices and exceptional value, has an exciting offer for consumers. From September 27th to November 30th, exclusively on Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, every coocaa TV purchase puts people in the running to win a car, a brand-new TV, or enjoy exclusive discounts and cashbacks. coocaa is famous for its remarkable price-performance ratio, ensuring people always get the best bang for their money. Let's delve into what coocaa has to offer:

To begin with, let's take a closer look at the 55S3U Pro TV. This newly introduced television from coocaa boasts their exclusive Coolita OS, a crisp 4K resolution and advanced eye protection such as low flicker and reduced blue light emission. With Coolita OS, it guarantees a smoother user interface & access to more enriched content. Those who prefer more compact options, coocaa offers smaller screen sizes ranging from 32 to 43 inches, also equipped with the same impressive Coolita OS and feature the convenient CC Cast function. Within this series, the 43 and 55-inch models are available exclusively on Flipkart & come with significantly competitive pricing. The 32-inch from the S3U Pro is priced at just Rs.7499, while the 55-inch model costs Rs.23999, making it remarkably budget-friendly compared to similar-sized options from other brands.

For those seeking even more, coocaa presents the 2K Z72 and 4K Y72 Series. This lineup incorporates Google OS, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to a wide array of entertainment options. The Chameleon Extreme technology delivers visuals in stunning HDR10 & HLG, bringing your content to life with vivid colors and remarkable details.Y72 Series offers an enhanced and immersive viewing experience, making it a compelling choice for enthusiasts.

More to explore: https://bit.ly/3RUqF2N

Purchasing a coocaa TV not only elevates consumer entertainment but also presents an opportunity to potentially win a car. Coocaa guarantees a superior and delightful living experience with their top-notch televisions that offer remarkable value for your investment. Grab a coocaa TV now and stand a chance to win big.

