CooperVision to Bring its 6th Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS) to Tokyo

APMMS 2026 and its surrounding satellite events will advance clinical excellence in paediatric myopia management.

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision, a global leader in myopia management[1], is honoured to announce the 6th edition of its annual Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS).

This year's flagship event is titled "Eyes Have Dreams" and is themed around "Protecting young eyes, shaping their futures", emphasising the aspirations of affected children and how myopia can impact their lives if left untreated. This highlights the need to elevate paediatric myopia management.

APMMS will take place in Tokyo, Japan at the Prince Park Tower on 10 May 2026 and promises to continue its legacy of being a leading collaborative platform for the eye health community. The event brings together researchers, eye care professionals and industry leaders from across the region to accelerate knowledge-sharing, strengthen clinical capabilities and build consensus around myopia control strategies.

Delivered as a high-impact, half-day, hybrid program, APMMS 2026 expects to welcome over 200 in-person attendees and many more virtual participants. The event will feature expert speakers from across the globe and will cover the latest developments in paediatric myopia management. Speaker sessions will explore key insights from research-backed evidence, long term studies and discuss the effects of myopia control soft contact lenses on ocular health. By bringing together regional and global experts, APMMS equips eye care professionals with the latest expertise, empowering them to adopt best practices and drive greater consistency in myopia management across Asia-Pacific.

Continuing 2025's expansion into localised events, this year's flagship symposium in Tokyo will be supported again by APMMS Regional Connect Country Editions. Held in Seoul, Korea (12 May 2026) and Taipei, Taiwan (17 May 2026) these sessions look to support eye care professionals and elevate their practices with the latest local-relevant insights on childhood myopia management.

Jennifer Lambert, Vice President of Myopia Management & Cornea Care, CooperVision said, "Asia-Pacific remains at the epicentre of the global myopia challenge, with prevalence rates exceeding 80% among young adults in some markets. APMMS has become a collaborative platform for the eye care community. It provides a space to strengthen clinical practice and advances a more unified approach to myopia management rooted in the latest insights. As the burden of paediatric myopia continues to rise, early proactive intervention is critical to safeguarding long-term eye health across APAC."

"The science behind myopia control and its treatment options has progressed significantly in recent years," said Paul Chamberlain, Senior Director, Clinical Research & Operations, R&D, CooperVision USA. "Advancing treatment options must be matched by equal clinical alignment across the region. Through forums like APMMS, we can bridge research and real-world practice to ensure that patients receive the best possible treatment. This way, eye care professionals are well-equipped to collectively raise the standard of paediatric myopia management across the region."

While the physical event is invite-only, the symposium can be attended virtually from 9:00AM to 3:15PM Tokyo Time. CooperVision invites eye care professionals, researchers, and professional associations to collaborate with peers and share their knowledge and expertise in establishing myopia management as a standard in eye care.

Register at https://apmms.coopervision.com/ to secure yourself a spot online to virtually attend APMMS 2026 and be part of the movement in elevating eye health across Asia-Pacific.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood Myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

[1] CVI data on file

SOURCE CooperVision