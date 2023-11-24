CooperVision to host 3rd APAC Myopia Management Symposium in Taiwan Region

Held in partnership with Universal Eye Center, the hybrid event is expected to host more than 2,000 renowned Myopia Management experts across APAC and globally

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision , a global leader in myopia management, will host its coveted 3rd Asia Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS) at Marriott Taipei on 10 December 2023 in Taiwan region. In partnership with Universal Eye Center, the premier hybrid event will serve as a key platform in bringing together internationally renowned eye care professionals under one roof, as they discuss the rising prevalence of myopia in the Asia Pacific region and new interventions available to manage the disease.

The one-day immersive event promises to act as a catalyst for the exchange of ideas, discoveries, and innovations to its attendees by fostering a cohesive community that advances myopia management as the standard of care across the region.

"Myopia is the most common ocular disease worldwide and a leading cause of visual impairment. Left unchecked or uncorrected, myopia can progressively worsen with age. Fortunately, myopia can be managed and slowed down with a combination of lifestyle and treatment approaches," said Kathy Park, President, CooperVision Asia Pacific. "We are proud to spearhead APMMS as a cornerstone event for myopia management. By uniting industry leaders globally, we strive to underscore the significance of myopia management in children. Our ultimate mission is to mobilize eyecare experts, engage parents and caregivers, emphasize the need for early intervention, and champion innovative treatments that will shape the future of eyecare."

Divided into three sessions, namely, "Reframing Myopia: A Disease Demanding Urgent Treatment", "Empowering Myopia Control: Leveraging Technology, Research, and Real-World Evidence", and "Building a Future-Proof Practice with Myopia Management", the symposium highlights the urgency of driving awareness of the rising burden of myopia, the need for early intervention through evidence-based treatments, as well as best practices in myopia management respectively.

"With a legacy of over three decades in Taiwan region and five consecutive JCI accreditations since 2010, Universal Eye Center currently manages close to a million outpatient visits each year supported by a dedicated team of over 400 expert eye care professionals," said Dr. Lin Pi Jung, President of Universal Eye Center. "As a leader in myopia control and management in Taiwan region who is committed to the pursuit of innovation, cutting edging technology, and high-quality treatments, we hope to elevate the standard of vision care for children through our strategic partnership with CooperVision at APMMS 2023, working towards a future together where every pair of eyes can see clear, see comfort, and see the future."

The conference will showcase presentations by renowned eye care experts from across the globe including from the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan region, Australia, and Singapore as well as CooperVision's leadership. APMMS 2023 will take place at Marriott Taipei on 10 December 2023 from 9:00AM to 5:30PM (GMT +8). Delegates can register their interest to attend the event either physically or virtually via APMMS' official website: apmms-coopervision.com.

