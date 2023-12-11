COP28: ZPMC Responds to Climate Challenges, Accelerates Green Manufacturing Transformation

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading force in heavy machinery manufacturing, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) is committed to driving progress on global climate goals. As COP28 approaches from November 30th to December 12th in Dubai, UAE, ZPMC is actively supporting this year's theme of urgent climate action.The theme for this year's convention is "Actionism".

Empower high-quality development with green transformation

ZPMC continuously increases the R&D of hydrogen-power products and thrives to develop energy-saving and environment-friendly equipment for the port machinery market, including the world's first hydrogen fuel cell tire crane and straddle carrier, the latter with a hybrid power system of hydrogen fuel cell and lithium battery has filled the "zero-carbon" gap of the product sector, producing only water and heat throughout the circulation.

ZPMC aiming to extend the use of hydrogen energy to products such as AGV and IGV, driving the creation of green and intelligent ports in the future.

Environment-friendly solutions to conserve energy and reduce emissions

ZPMC is supporting environmental conservation, energy saving, and emission reduction through a series of manufacturing upgrades:

Green intelligent workshops : the box girder workshop adopts ZPMC's self-developed welding fume treatment system inside large box girders that greatly reduces welding fume particle concentration.

: the box girder workshop adopts ZPMC's self-developed welding fume treatment system inside large box girders that greatly reduces welding fume particle concentration. End treatment facility for exhaust gas : movable "suction arms" are installed over welding stations to take away the smoke and fume, which reduces the overall welding fume concentration by 60 percent.

: movable "suction arms" are installed over welding stations to take away the smoke and fume, which reduces the overall welding fume concentration by 60 percent. Automatic ambient air monitoring stations: ZPMC has set up six automatic monitoring stations and one information monitoring center to track, monitor, and analyze pollution factors in real time and transmit the data to the municipal monitoring center directly.

Taking green action to encourage a low-carbon lifestyle

ZPMC has been carrying out environmental conservation campaigns, events, and training to encourage more people to join the collaborative efforts. The company has built an information platform centralizing environmental data collection and processing, daily checkups, environmental protection rectification supervision, and other functions to improve regulatory efficiency.

"Green development is a perennial agenda, ZPMC always thrives to create a more sustainable life for all with a strong commitment to tackling climate change challenges with green and intelligent solutions. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance climate-friendly transformations and make greater contributions to global climate action," said Ou Huisheng, President of ZPMC.

