COP29 Press Conference: Release of Green Development Practices from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13th, the "Release of Green Development Practices from China" press conference, hosted by the All-China Environment Federation, was held at the Natavan press room in the Blue Zone of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The event aimed to share with international guests the cases of green transformation and low-carbon development from China, with representatives from the University of International Business and Economics, New Port Energy Technology Co., Ltd., LONGi Hydrogen Energy, and BCI Group sharing their cutting-edge practices.

Photo 1

Mr. Jiang Qingzhe, Dean of the Institute of International Low Carbon Economy at the University of International Business and Economics, first shared the valuable experience and exploration of China's zero-carbon park construction. He emphasized that zero-carbon park construction is a key measure of China to achieve its "peak carbon dioxide emissions" and "carbon neutrality" goals, and it is an inevitable choice for governing carbon emissions from industrial parks, which is of great significance for promoting global climate governance. He suggested that in the future, top-level design should continue to be strengthened, new connotations should be continuously given to zero-carbon parks, more attentions should be placed on the construction of zero-carbon products, especially raw materials, intermediates, and zero-carbon industrial chains. At the same time, financing channels should be expanded, a zero-carbon park fund should be established, and the construction of a standardized assessment system for zero-carbon parks should be accelerated.

Mr. Chen Bingyou, General Manager of New Port Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., then introduced the company's practical experience in energy-saving, low-carbon, and green development from an enterprise's perspective. He stated that the company has been exploring new technologies, models, and paths in the heating field through energy management optimization, volatile organic compound management, and the innovation of a fully digital intelligent control system. General Manager Chen also indicated that the company will continue to increase R&D investment in the future, optimize treatment processes, improve treatment efficiency and stability, actively participate in the formulation of national and industry standards, promote technological progress and green development in the entire industry, and contribute wisdom and strength to achieving the national goals of carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

Subsequently, Mr. Zhang Wenxin, Chief Assistant to the President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Department at LONGi Hydrogen Energy, shared insights on how green hydrogen energy contributes to zero-carbon goals. Mr. Zhang stated that LONGi's green hydrogen energy project has developed an integrated photovoltaic hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and application design scheme, effectively resolving the contradiction between fluctuating power sources for hydrogen production and the demand for stable hydrogen supply. The successful implementation of the project marks a breakthrough in the industrial-scale application of green hydrogen in China, opening up new paths for the development of green hydrogen refining, promoting the rapid development of the green hydrogen industry chain, and verifying the feasibility of green hydrogen substitution technology routes, injecting new momentum into the development of new productive forces.

Finally, Mr. Ju Jing, a member of the Expert Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Computing Power Center and founder of BCI Group, shared China's strategy for computing power going global in the context of climate change. As a cross-domain global energy transition advisor appointed by the Climate Group, Mr. Ju called on the global computing infrastructure industry through the COP29 platform to face the huge carbon emissions generated by the super Moore's Law growth of computing power, and jointly promote the deep integration of green energy and computing infrastructure, also cherish limited land, water, and other key resources at the same time. He advocated to create a green, sustainable development infrastructure platform for the growth of computing power, serving human well-being and protecting the homeland.

SOURCE All-China Environment Federation