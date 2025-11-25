Copperstone Lending Inc. Stands with PNP-ACG to Strengthen Cybersecurity Awareness

PASIG, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the rapid digital transformation and the increasing prevalence of online scams and digital fraud, Copperstone Lending Inc. has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility by partnering with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) to support the "CyberShield 2025" initiative, held at The Premiere, Corporate Finance Plaza Condominium, Ortigas center, Pasig City. The event brought together key stakeholders from government, fintech, and civil sectors to collaborate in promoting a secure, transparent digital financial ecosystem, aiming to enhance public awareness on cybersecurity and promote the safe use of digital financial services.

Combating Cybercrime Together

Copperstone, a fully registered digital lending company with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has consistently upheld core values of integrity, transparency, and compliance. The company ensures transparent lending processes, clear and straightforward interest rates, and is committed to maintaining professional integrity by actively monitoring all collection processes to ensure ethical conduct and respect for customers.

As online fraud cases increase, cybersecurity has become a top priority. The leadership team of Copperstone Lending also collaborates closely with government agencies, cybersecurity experts, and financial industry associations to promote ethical fintech innovation and consumer trust across the Philippines.

Strengthening Collaboration for a Secure Future

Copperstone plans to deepen partnerships with regulators, financial institutions, and civil society to enhance security standards and risk management in the digital finance sector. The company is dedicated to creating a safer digital space where trust and security form the foundation of the financial ecosystem.

About Copperstone Lending Inc.

Copperstone Lending Inc. is a fully registered and compliant digital lending company with the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (Registration No. 2021050012959-04). The company is committed to providing secure, transparent, and responsible online lending services to Filipino users, promoting the sustainable development of the digital finance industry through technological innovation and adherence to regulatory standards.

Tags: #CopperstoneLending #CyberShield2025 #PNPACG #CyberSafety #DigitalTrust #ResponsibleLending #OnlineSecurity #FintechPH

Contact:

Violet Guo

[email protected]

SOURCE Copperstone Lending Inc