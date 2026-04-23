Copyright Enforcement Dialogue 2026 in Taipei Reinforces Regional Public-Private Cooperation Against Digital Piracy

TAIPEI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2026, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Asia Pacific concluded the Copyright Enforcement Dialogue: Taipei 2026, convening senior policymakers, law enforcement authorities, judicial representatives, and industry experts from across Asia–Pacific to advance coordinated action against copyright infringement and digital piracy, ahead of World Intellectual Property Day on April 26.

Organised in collaboration with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with the participation of international and local enforcement agencies, the dialogue reinforced the importance of cross border collaboration, effective regulatory frameworks, and public–private partnerships to protect intellectual property and support the creative economy.

In her welcome address, Sue Wang, Deputy Minister of Culture and Chairperson of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), underscored the role of copyright protection in sustaining a healthy creative ecosystem: "The foundation of culture is copyright protection. If there was no copyright protection, there would no culture in the world. Therefore, copyright protection is the core of every culture."

Across four expert panels, participants examined the evolving piracy landscape, shared regulatory and enforcement challenges, the role of public–private collaboration in real–world enforcement, and the growing threat posed by illegal streaming devices, drawing on legal, technical, and investigative perspectives. A dedicated piracy case study session led by Taiwan's law enforcement authorities showcased recent investigative efforts and reinforced the value of information–sharing and technical cooperation.

Addressing Taiwan's enforcement framework, Hung Sheng-I, Director of the Copyright Division at the Intellectual Property Office, Ministry of Economic Affairs, said, "By integrating the Set-Top Box Act with domain seizure and follow-the-money mechanisms, Taiwan has established a comprehensive and enforceable framework that serves as a powerful shield for IP protection in the digital environment."

Itae Choi, Executive Director of the Copyright Overseas Promotion Association (COA), said: "We must be grateful to all users who love and enjoy our content. It is essential to widely communicate the value of their voluntary and legal use, so that those who consume it unlawfully may be encouraged to join them. To this end, we will intensify our efforts in raising awareness and fostering a culture of respect among content users."

Choi also emphasized the central role of cooperation in effective copyright enforcement: "Cooperation is vital in every field, but it is especially crucial in addressing copyright infringement. Private sector efforts cannot succeed without the collaboration of public authorities such as law enforcement and the judiciary. We are, in effect, running a three–legged race together — and to win, we must stay in step with one another."

Noting the level of international participation, James Cheatley, Vice President, VOD, Digital Affairs and Intellectual Property, Asia Pacific at the Motion Picture Association, said the dialogue reflected the shared nature of the challenge posed by piracy: "We have industry leaders, government policymakers, and law enforcement experts from five countries taking part in this dialogue. That level of international cooperation reflects the reality that piracy is a shared challenge — one that requires coordinated approaches and collective solutions across governments, enforcement authorities, and industry."

Tatsuya Otsuka, Deputy Senior Director of International Affairs of Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), said, "Strengthening cross-border collaboration is essential to ensure effective anti-piracy measures. This dialogue provided a wonderful opportunity for us to share challenges and insights and continue to advance international efforts to combat piracy."

Toshinao Yamazaki, Director of the Intellectual Property Affairs Division at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said sustained dialogue was key to long–term protection of creative industries: "Ultimately, protecting the creative ecosystem hinges on robust public-private collaboration and sustained international dialogue. I am confident this Copyright Enforcement Dialogue 2026 will serve as a pivotal step to further enrich the global IP ecosystem and collectively build a more prosperous and sustainable future."

In closing remarks, Dawn Barriteau, Vice President, Content Protection, Asia Pacific, Motion Picture Association, reaffirmed MPA and ACE's commitment to working with governments and enforcement partners across the region to strengthen copyright protection and disrupt piracy networks.

"Effective copyright enforcement is not just about protecting content — it is about protecting jobs, investment, and the long-term health of the creative industries. Today's dialogue demonstrates how industry, governments, and law enforcement can work together to address piracy with practical, coordinated solutions." Barriteau added that continued regional cooperation is essential as piracy networks become increasingly sophisticated and transnational: "No single stakeholder can address digital piracy alone. Meaningful progress depends on sustained public–private collaboration, information–sharing, and strong policy frameworks that keep pace with technological change."

The Copyright Enforcement Dialogue: Taipei 2026, held in the lead-up to World Intellectual Property Day, builds on MPA's longstanding collaboration with regional stakeholders and reflects a continued focus on practical enforcement solutions, policy dialogue, and capacity building to support Asia Pacific's creative economy.

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SOURCE Motion Picture Association (MPA) Asia Pacific