TOKYO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global leader in interventional cardiovascular technologies, today announces the launch and availability of the SELUTION SLR™ PTA Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB)1 for use in Japan.

SELUTION SLR™ DEB is designed to deliver sirolimus in a controlled, sustained manner to reduce restenosis and restore vessel function.

Cordis Launches SELUTION SLR™ PTA Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) in Japan

The SELUTION SFA Japan clinical trial results demonstrate durable clinical outcomes in a complex patient population, including 81.5% primary patency and 93.8% of patients remaining free from reintervention through three years.2 As the first sirolimus-eluting balloon approved in Japan for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, SELUTION SLR™ DEB provides an additional treatment option for physicians managing patients in real-world clinical practice.

Dr. Yoshimitsu Soga, Co-Principal Investigator of the SELUTION SFA Japan clinical trial and Director of Cardiology, Kokura Memorial Hospital said, "I am pleased to see SELUTION SLR™ DEB now available for use in clinical practice in Japan. The three-year results from the SELUTION SFA Japan clinical trial demonstrate sustained efficacy and safety, supporting its role as an important treatment option for patients."

Dr. Osamu Iida, Co-Principal Investigator of the SELUTION SFA Japan clinical trial and Director of the Department of Cardiology at Osaka International Medical & Science Center, Osaka Keisatsu Hospital said, "SELUTION SLR™ DEB is a valuable addition to the treatment options for peripheral vascular disease. In my early clinical experience, I've observed strong post-procedural blood flow without evidence of downstream effects below the knee. I look forward to seeing its broader adoption in real-world clinical practice."

"At Cordis, we recognize the impact peripheral artery disease can have on patients and their daily lives," said George Adams, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cordis. "The launch of SELUTION SLR™ DEB in Japan reflects our focus on expanding innovative treatment options that physicians may consider based on individual patient needs. We look forward to continuing to work with the medical community in Japan to support patient care."

About Cordis

From the first guidewire to the first drug-eluting stent, Cordis has been at the heart of cardiovascular innovation for nearly 70 years. Today, Cordis drives transformation through internal development, Cordis-X partnerships, and strategic acquisitions—powered by a global footprint and deep operational expertise. With a focus on better clinical outcomes, customer-centered service, and impactful education, Cordis will go beyond to relentlessly pursue its mission to transform cardiovascular care.

Brand name: SELUTION SLR PTA drug-eluting balloon catheter Medical device approval number: 30700BZI00031000 Soga, Y. et al. 3-Year Results Following Femoropopliteal Lesion Treatment With a Novel Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon. JACC: Cardio Interv 2025. 18(21):2629-2637.

Media Contact:

Kelly May

Director, Corporate Communications

Cordis

[email protected]

www.cordis.com

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SOURCE Cordis