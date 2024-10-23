CorDx Selects MasterControl to Streamline Life Science Quality and Manufacturing Processes Globally

IVD leader adopts MasterControl Qx and Mx platforms to ensure regulatory compliance across China, the US and more.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl announced today that CorDx Inc. , the global diagnostics company and leader in IVD research and development, has chosen MasterControl Qx and Mx to help enhance quality management and manufacturing processes across its business. With MasterControl's best-in-class automation and machine learning tools, CorDx Inc. will bring diagnostic tests and capabilities to clients faster and more efficiently so patients can better monitor and improve their overall health.

"Because regulations differ across international borders, it's critical that we have a solution that helps us understand, manage and remain compliant with those standards, regardless of whether we are operating in the US, China or elsewhere," said Aiiso Yufeng Li, CorDX Inc. Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "MasterControl provides the global capability that ensures we can work seamlessly without having to worry about slip ups in our quality control or manufacturing operations. It allows us to keep our focus on bringing innovations to the people and families that need it most."

MasterControl's Qx and Mx offerings give customers no-code options to customize, build and optimize quality event forms and workflows, rapidly digitize manufacturing processes and procedures, and automate training management. The platforms integrate across operating systems like ERPs, IoT devices, LIMS and more to provide seamless data connectivity, real-time status updates, and automated workflows.

"CorDx Inc. leads the industry in IVD research and development and is pushing the boundaries on diagnostics," said Sue Marchant, chief product officer at MasterControl. "Removing regulatory hurdles and operational inefficiencies from workflows will not only improve overall performance, but it will also give CorDx Inc. the freedom to innovate and make new and meaningful impact in the lives of people across the world."

To learn how more than 1,100 MasterControl customers are bringing life-changing products to market faster and for less, visit: https://www.mastercontrol.com/company/customers/ .

About MasterControl:

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that enable regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl's manufacturing and quality management software solutions help organizations innovate faster, reduce costs, and improve compliance by automating and securely managing critical business processes throughout the entire product life cycle. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

About CorDx:

With nearly two decades of IVD experience, CorDx Inc is a leader in IVD research and development, manufacturing, and supply chain. CorDx Inc.'s proprietary line of rapid diagnostic products is recognized by families, medical professionals & veterinarians for reliability, affordability, and rapid results. CorDx is transforming the global diagnostics industry with innovative R&D solutions, a vertically integrated supply chain, and manufacturing footprints in China, United States and around the world.

SOURCE MasterControl