Core8 Group and MedArmor to Pioneer Vietnam’s First AI x ESG Hospital.

TÂN AN CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core8 Group, an Australian leader in high-tech and biotech innovation, has unveiled plans to develop Vietnam's first AI x ESG Hospital, marking a significant milestone in healthcare transformation.

A cutting-edge healthcare model that combines AI-driven innovation with the latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, this visionary project will anchor VIEH Singapore's hub in Long An, positioning the region as a nexus for healthcare and technological advancements.

AI-Powered Solutions for Better Outcomes

The Core8 MedArmor AI x ESG hospital levers advanced AI to collect and analyze patient health data, delivering actionable insights for preventive screenings and personalized medical guidance.

Core8's innovative approach aims to establish a cost-efficient, preventive healthcare model that promotes societal well-being.

Supporting the Transformation of Vietnam's Healthcare System

Core8 aims to support the transformation of healthcare in Vietnam by shifting the focus from treating illness to preventing it.

Core8's MedArmor AI x ESG Hospital will introduce a proactive healthcare model that emphasizes early detection and timely interventions, promoting better health outcomes for individuals and communities.

Proactive Healthcare for Better Health Outcomes: By focusing on prevention and early action, the hospital will minimize the burden of advanced illnesses and improve the overall quality of care.

Enhancing Health Monitoring: Improved systems for regular health checks and monitoring will empower patients and healthcare providers to take timely, informed decisions about care.

Emphasizing the potential of the initiative Mike Lai, CEO of Core8 Group, stated: "Our vision for the MedArmor AI x ESG Hospital is to create a new standard for healthcare in Vietnam - one that levers AI technology and ESG principles to deliver proactive, data-driven, and sustainable solutions.

The MedArmor AI x ESG Hospital will not only enhance health outcomes but also inspire a paradigm shift in how healthcare is approached globally."

Core8 invites experienced global players in healthcare, AI, and ESG to join an established network of local and international innovators already working on this transformative project.

By combining international expertise with local innovation, the MedArmor AI x ESG Hospital will set new benchmarks for healthcare in Vietnam and help propel the region's technological and healthcare advancements.

Today's announcement follows Core8's signing of an MOU in August of this year with VIEH Singapore for the Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park and the unveiling of the Core8 BioValley Incubator initiative earlier this week at the HealthCare+ Expo Taiwan.

About Core8 Group

Core8 Group, an Australian technology pioneer, has been making significant strides in the high-tech and biotech sectors for over two decades. With a strong presence in Australia and Taiwan, the Core8 Group has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders, positioning itself as a key player in the technology space. www.core8.com.au

About Core8 BioValley Incubator

To learn more about the Core8 BioValley Incubator and how to connect with us to help bring together startups, researchers, and industry leaders to tackle health and food security challenges, click here: www.core8.com.au/core8biovalley

About Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park

The Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park is a green, clean, and modern 700-hectare manufacturing hub located in Long An Province, Vietnam. Strategically located near major transportation links, the park is designed to foster a dynamic ecosystem that promotes collaboration and sustainable development.

