Core8 Group to Establish Vietnam's First Comprehensive Biotechnology Incubator

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core8 Group, an Australian leader in high-tech and biotech innovation, is proud to announce the establishment of the Core8 BioValley Incubator at the Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park, in Long An Province, Vietnam. This state-of-the-art 12-hectare facility, developed in partnership with Vietnam International Estate Holdings Singapore (VIEH Singapore), will become Vietnam's first comprehensive hub for biotechnology research, talent development, and international partnerships.

State-of-the-Art Facilities to Accelerate Biotech Innovation

The Core8 BioValley Incubator will feature a dedicated biotech building to meet the needs of biomedical and agricultural sectors, and include co-sharing spaces and fully equipped laboratories to accelerate innovation, and industry growth.

Fostering Collaboration for Global Impact

Core8 BioValley is designed to unite a diverse network of startups, researchers, and established companies. By creating an environment that fosters knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships, the incubator will act as a springboard for groundbreaking solutions addressing global challenges in health and food security.

Strengthening Global Connections

The incubator will enhance Vietnam's role in the international biomedical and agricultural markets. By attracting foreign investment and facilitating connections with Taiwan and other global partners, Core8 BioValley will empower local businesses to thrive on an international scale, contributing to Vietnam's economic development and technological leadership.

Advancing Vietnam's High-Tech Agenda

"The Core8 BioValley Incubator represents our commitment to advancing biotechnology and establishing Vietnam as a hub for high-tech innovation," said Mike Lai, CEO of Core8 Group. "This initiative underscores our dedication to creating opportunities for local talent and fostering global partnerships in the biomedical and agricultural industries."

With its advanced facilities, favorable incentives, and strategic location, Core8 BioValley Incubator is set to attract leading biotech enterprises and support Vietnam's aspirations to become a global center of innovation.

About Core8 Group

Core8 Group, an Australian technology pioneer, has been making significant strides in the high-tech and biotech sectors for over two decades. With a strong presence in Australia and Taiwan, the Core8 Group has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders, positioning itself as a key player in the technology space.

www.core8.com.au

About Core8 BioValley Incubator

To learn more about the Core8 BioValley Incubator and how to connect with us to help bring together startups, researchers, and industry leaders to tackle health and food security challenges, click here: www.core8.com.au/core8biovalley

About Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park

The Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park is a green, clean, and modern 700-hectare manufacturing hub located in Long An Province, Vietnam. Strategically located near major transportation links, the park is designed to foster a dynamic ecosystem that promotes collaboration and sustainable development.

Location:

Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park, Tân Hòa, Đức Lập Hạ, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam

https://kcnduchoa3.vn

https://kcnduchoa3.vn/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Brochure-KCN-Duc-Hoa-III_Eng_In_Map-Trang-min.pdf

