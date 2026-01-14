KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global No.1* friendly derma brand COSRX is bringing its most viral brightening with the Alpha-Arbutin Pop-Up, a high-energy, interactive skincare experience designed to turn everyday city moments into glowing discoveries.

Rolling through Kuala Lumpur, the moving pop-up transforms the city into a skincare playground - inviting visitors to try COSRX's viral Alpha-Arbutin Serum, and win exclusive prizes available only during this limited-time activation.

COSRX Kicks Off 2026 with “NEW YEAR, NEW BRIGHT” Alpha-Arbutin Moving Car Pop-Up in Kuala Lumpur

With instant giveaways, playful quizzes, and a crowd-favorite lucky draw, NEW YEAR, NEW BRIGHT turns the idea of "new year, new skin" into a fun, share-worthy experience.

Location: LOT 10 Premier Terrace , Kuala Lumpur

Date: January 15 - 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 - 21:00

Walk In, Glow Out: Exclusive Alpha-Arbutin Gifts for Every Visitor

Every visitor is welcomed with an exclusive Silver Bag, available only at this moving pop-up. Inside this pop-up, An Alpha-Arbutin leaflet and limited-edition Alpha-Arbutin stickers - designed to kick off the experience before even stepping inside the car.

Because at COSRX, the bright starts the moment you arrive.

Follow, Share and Bright: Missions with Instant Rewards

The fun continues with simple, social-first missions designed for today's beauty lovers:

Follow COSRX Malaysia on TikTok Shop and get an Alpha-Arbutin Hydrogel Mask. A color-changing mask, known for boosting radiance and pairing perfectly with the serum.

Why Alpha-Arbutin? A Quick Education That Hits the Highlights

Inside the moving car, promoters guide visitors through a quick, easy-to-digest introduction to Alpha-Arbutin - perfect for first timers and long-time fans alike.

Highlights include:

Top-ranking status across Malaysia's leading platforms (TikTok Shop, Qoo10, official mall rankings)

across Malaysia's leading platforms (TikTok Shop, Qoo10, official mall rankings) Key benefits - Acne Scar improvement, Dark Spot Care, and Daily gentle use

A powerful yet skin-friendly formula featuring Niacinamide 5% and Tranexamic Acid 3%.

Try It Yourself: Alpha-Arbutin + The RX Synergy Experience

Guests can test the Alpha-Arbutin Serum alongside the Alpha-Arbutin Hydrogel Mask, experiencing firsthand how the duo works together to enhance brightening results.

The experience also introduces COSRX's The RX, reinforcing the brand's dermatology-inspired approach to targeted, high-performance skincare.

Quiz, Snap, Win: Learning Turns into Play

After the experience, visitors are invited to take a short, fun Alpha-Arbutin quiz based on what they've just learned. Correct answers lead straight into the next step—photo time.

Visitors who snap a photo at the photo zone or upload a booth review on social media receive a chance to join the Lucky Draw (Gacha Event).

The Lucky Draw Everyone Wants to Try

The final stop is the Gacha Lucky Draw, where different colored balls unlock different prizes, including:

Full-size or Mini Alpha-Arbutin Serum

And an exclusive COSRX brand kit, created only for this pop-up event

A Moving Pop-Up That Turns Skincare into a Citywide Event

By blending education, hands-on testing, social engagement, and playful rewards, the Alpha-Arbutin Moving Car Pop-Up transforms skincare discovery into an experience worth lining up for.

"This pop-up is all about making brightening skincare approachable, fun, and memorable," said a COSRX spokesperson. "We wanted people to feel excited - not overwhelmed - while learning why Alpha-Arbutin has become such a trusted solution for dark spots and uneven tone."

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Watsons, Olive Young, Amazon, ULTA, Nordstrom, Target and https://www.cosrx.com. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

