COSRX Returns to TikTok with the #PatThePeptide Campaign, Highlighting the Accessibility of Peptide Skincare

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the triumph of the #PrepPair challenge, which amassed an impressive viewership of over 49 million views, COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand, is thrilled to unveil its latest TikTok campaign: the #PatThePeptide challenge.

COSRX #PatThePeptide Challenge

The #PatThePeptide campaign aims to showcase and emphasize how COSRX's popular product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, has made skincare more accessible than ever. Traditionally associated with luxury skincare, COSRX has redefined peptides to ensure they are now affordable, yet highly effective, suitable for all and available in a user-friendly format that helps elevate results whilst streamlining any skincare routine.

Key features of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum include:

Cost Effectiveness: Despite peptides often being associated with higher price points, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum offers six peptides in a jumbo sized 150ml bottle at an affordable price. This makes it perfect for daily use and generous layering onto the skin for maximum benefit.

Despite peptides often being associated with higher price points, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum offers six peptides in a jumbo sized 150ml bottle at an affordable price. This makes it perfect for daily use and generous layering onto the skin for maximum benefit. Pump-Type Bottle: Designed for convenience, the serum comes in a pump-style bottle for effortless application.

Designed for convenience, the serum comes in a pump-style bottle for effortless application. Daily Peptide: An ideal addition to daily skincare routines, this serum can be used alone or as a first-step serum to prep the skin. This works to increase absorption of the active ingredients to enhance the efficacy of subsequent skincare products. The brand recommends users to pair with Vitamin C for brightening and hyperpigmentation, Retinol for anti-aging, and Niacinamide for pores.

An ideal addition to daily skincare routines, this serum can be used alone or as a first-step serum to prep the skin. This works to increase absorption of the active ingredients to enhance the efficacy of subsequent skincare products. The brand recommends users to pair with Vitamin C for brightening and hyperpigmentation, Retinol for anti-aging, and Niacinamide for pores. Easy Derm Skincare: The serum seamlessly integrates into all skincare routines, offering comfort and ease of use without fear of irritation.

The serum seamlessly integrates into all skincare routines, offering comfort and ease of use without fear of irritation. Skincare for All: COSRX products are clinically verified, hypoallergenic, and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

To participate in the #PatThePeptide challenge, users are encouraged to use the challenge filter on TikTok to demonstrate how effortless & enjoyable it is to incorporate COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum into any routine - all it involves is a gentle pat or several. After showing off peptide inspired moves, participants are advised to share their content using the designated hashtags, @cosrx_my #COSRX #PatThePeptide #SkinFlooding #Peptide to be entered into the price draw.

Top 10 winners will receive a bundle of COSRX products including The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, The Vitamin C 23 Serum, The Retinol 0.1 Cream, The Niacinamide 15 Serum, and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Additionally, the top 90 winners will receive The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and a randomly selected COSRX product from COSRX's collection. The challenge ends on March 31st, 2024 (MST), and winners will be announced via COSRX's official Instagram (@malaysia_cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_my) on April 15th, 2024 (MST).

In addition to these great prizes, participants are invited to join the TikTok affiliate program to earn a whopping 15% commission. It's essential to note that this commission rate is limited to the duration of the campaign terms. By tagging COSRX's official Malaysia TikTok Shop (@cosrx_my) and featuring products like The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum in your reviews, content, or livestreams, you can monetize your influence and share your love for skincare with your audience. Don't miss this opportunity to turn your passion into profit while promoting your best skincare products. Join now and be part of the COSRX affiliate community!

Participants are invited to join the #PatThePeptide challenge and unlock the secrets to radiant, confident skin with COSRX.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Malaysia TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Watsons Malaysia.

SOURCE COSRX