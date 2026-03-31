BANGKOK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings are held every October, rotating between the institutions' headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States (for two consecutive years) and a selected member country every third year. This rotation reflects regional diversity and global collaboration. In 2026, Thailand has the honor of hosting the Annual Meetings for the second time, following its first hosting in 1991—35 years ago. Thailand is also one of only three countries to have been selected to host the Meetings twice.

Countdown to a Global Stage: Thailand Fully Prepares to Host the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings

The return of this "Olympics of Finance" to Thailand after more than three decades marks a significant milestone in enhancing the country's global image across multiple dimensions. It highlights Thailand's status as a core economic, fiscal, and financial hub in Southeast Asia, while demonstrating its readiness to host a world-class event. This includes robust infrastructure, connected aviation and transportation systems, welcoming tourism ecosystem, integrated work-support services, and a world-class meeting venue, such as the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the official host venue of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hosting the Meetings also presents a valuable opportunity for Thailand to showcase its unique identity through soft power, ranging from arts and culture to cuisine and diverse travel destinations. The event is expected to stimulate the domestic economy and bring positive impacts to tourism, hospitality, and investment across various sectors.

At the same time, the Meetings will serve as a platform of opportunity for all Thais to act as hosts, welcoming not only finance ministers, central bank governors, and leaders of financial institutions, but also representatives from civil society and global media. More than 15,000 participants from 191 countries are expected to attend and collectively shape the future of the global economy. During the meetings, Thailand will advance its official theme: "Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience", which reflects a people-centered development approach, while strengthening economic and financial resilience to better navigate future risks.

Since early 2026, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand working together as the "Thailand Planning Team" have been closely collaborating to prepare for the Annual Meetings. Key initiatives include the launch of an official event landmark at Benjakitti Park to raise public awareness and symbolize Thailand's readiness to welcome the world, as well as ongoing progress meetings with the IMF and World Bank Group. Thailand also recently welcomed Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, during her visit in early March.

Importantly, the Thailand Planning Team has actively engaged the younger generation, an essential driving force of the country, by inviting university students to present economic policy ideas through video submissions. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is recruiting 200 student volunteers to support the Annual Meetings, reflecting the collective strength and unity of Thai society in delivering this historic mission.

From now until October, preparations will intensify through a series of key activities, including in-depth seminars on secure and inclusive digital finance, and on driving jobs and innovation; both priority agenda that Thailand aims to advance on the global stage—public engagement with civil society, and the promotion of Thai soft power through innovation and sustainable lifestyles. Key milestones include:

The IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings 2026 (April, Washington, D.C.): Participation in international meetings and exhibition booths to reinforce Thailand's readiness and officially kick off the countdown to the 2026 Annual Meetings.

Participation in international meetings and exhibition booths to reinforce Thailand's readiness and officially kick off the countdown to the 2026 Annual Meetings. International Public Procurement Conference 2026 under the theme of "Procurement for Prosperity": the conference will explore how procurement can become a strategic driver for jobs, innovation, and national prosperity by 2030.

under the theme of "Procurement for Prosperity": the conference will explore how procurement can become a strategic driver for jobs, innovation, and national prosperity by 2030. World Bank Thailand Young Economist Contest 2026 under the theme "Youth and Jobs": Providing a platform for young people to contribute ideas toward resilient and sustainable economic development.

under the theme "Youth and Jobs": Providing a platform for young people to contribute ideas toward resilient and sustainable economic development. 30-Day Countdown Event: A major press conference titled "Countdown to AM2026: Thailand's Global Stage Preview" alongside the launch of the Thailand Travel Guide to welcome global participants.

As Thai citizens, we are all "cultural ambassadors" and hosts who will extend warmth, generosity, and professionalism to visitors from around the world. Together, we will demonstrate that Thailand is ready to step into new horizons, welcoming the global community with pride.

Join us in counting down to the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings, a global platform for shaping the future of the world economy. This is an opportunity to showcase Thailand as a true global destination and center, ready to welcome the world with smiles and the unique spirit of Thai identity.

SOURCE The Ministry of Finance of Thailand and The Bank of Thailand