Countryside Harvest Festival 2026: "Hong Kong Soundscape - Opera & Dance" One Day Music Festival, Featuring Maestro Tan Dun, UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador and Hong Kong's Ambassador for Cultural Promotion

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Countryside Conservation Office (CCO) under the Environment and Ecology Bureau will host the Countryside Harvest Festival 2026: "Hong Kong Soundscape – Opera & Dance" One Day Music Festival on 1 March 2026. The event will take place at Yan Chau Tong, situated within Mirs Bay, Hong Kong, which has been selected by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment as an "Outstanding Example of Beautiful Bays". The festival is also featured as one of the "Festival PLUS" events of the 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Countryside Harvest Festival 2026: “Hong Kong Soundscape – Opera & Dance” One Day Music Festival

The festival features Maestro Tan Dun — UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador, Hong Kong's Ambassador for Cultural Promotion, and an internationally renowned composer and conductor — as Artistic Director and Conductor. Maestro Tan has created a unique musical composition specifically inspired by the serene northeastern countryside of Hong Kong. Renowned for his ability to merge Eastern and Western musical traditions, transcend cultural boundaries and push artistic frontiers, he is widely recognised as one of the most influential contemporary musicians, and has received numerous international music accolades.

During this exceptional event, Maestro Tan will collaborate with distinguished musicians and dancers from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, presenting a powerful artistic dialogue between music, dance and nature on an open‑air stage surrounded by mountains and the sea. Audiences will be able to appreciate both the stunning countryside scenery of Hong Kong's northeastern region and the compelling musical performances in an immersive setting.

The One Day Music Festival will be broadcast live globally across various online platforms, including Brand Hong Kong, HK PLUS, Hong Kong Arts Festival and Phoenix TV. Members of the public around the world are cordially invited to join the event online and experience the artistic charm and conservation significance of this international cultural occasion from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to the global online broadcast, one segment of the festival invites the public to join in person through a dedicated Live Concert arrangement. This on‑site session offers participants the opportunity to experience the performance in the countryside setting and to enjoy first‑hand the remarkable natural landscape and live music of Hong Kong's northeastern region.

According to the "Countryside Harvest Festival 2026: 'Hong Kong Soundscape – Opera & Dance' One Day Music Festival – Live Concert" official page, the on‑site participation session is scheduled as follows:

Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm (Live performance)

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm (Live performance) Format: Outdoor performance. Comfortable casual wear and footwear are recommended; participants are advised to bring their own snacks and drinking water.

On the event day, apart from taking the regular Kaito ferry services from Ma Liu Shui or Sha Tau Kok to Lai Chi Wo, free boat services will be provided on the event day (1 March 2026), shuttling between Sha Tau Kok and Lai Chi Wo. Starting 20 February 2026, participants can reserve ferry tickets through the following website (https://art-mate.net/en/doc/92750). Tickets are free of charge. 250 seats per trip, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants are reminded that a valid Sha Tau Kok Frontier Closed Area Permit is required to board at Sha Tau Kok, and that the permit must be applied for in advance via the Hong Kong Police e‑Services system, at least two full working days before the intended visit date.

Detailed information on programme rundown and online live broadcast platforms of the One Day Music Festival can be found on the Online Concert webpage. Further information on the overall festival concept and artistic direction is available on the English news page of the Countryside Conservation Office.

Event and participation information:

News page: https://cco.gov.hk/en/news/one-day-music-festival

Live Concert (on‑site participation) page: https://cco.gov.hk/en/live-concert

Online Concert (global live broadcast) page: https://cco.gov.hk/en/online-concert

SOURCE The Countryside Conservation Office (CCO) under Hong Kong’s Environment and Ecology Bureau