BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort proudly unveils its upgraded family-friendly amenities tailored to cater to the unique needs of family travelers. As an integral part of the esteemed Marriott International, the resort seamlessly melds world-class hospitality with the vibrant spirit of Balinese culture, delivering an indelible experience for families. Nestled within a tropical haven, Courtyard Nusa Dua boasts the region's lengthiest pool, enveloped by verdant landscapes.

Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort Elevates Guests’ Experience through Exciting Family-Friendly Facilities and Activities.

In response to the escalating demand for family-oriented facilities, Courtyard Nusa Dua introduces an array of captivating activities catering to toddlers and teenagers. Families can now relish distinctive encounters such as the enchanting 'Rabbit's Castle,' providing a magical space for children to interact with lovable rabbits within a secure and supervised environment. The 'Feed the Rabbits' activity offers an immersive and educational experience, fostering a connection with nature and instilling a sense of responsibility in caring for animals.

For those inclined towards active pursuits, the resort presents exhilarating outdoor games like bocce, pool volleyball, and archery tailored specifically for teenagers. Additionally, families can bond over friendly competition on the outdoor mini-golf course.

Emphasizing its commitment to a holistic experience, Courtyard Nusa Dua provides cultural activities enabling guests to delve into Balinese traditions. Engaging in the art of crafting the Balinese Udeng, a traditional headdress, and participating in a temple visit to unravel the rich Balinese heritage are immersive experiences offered daily at no extra cost, offering families a unique chance to immerse themselves in local culture.

Vanessa Chua, Director of Sales & Marketing at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort, expressed, "We are excited to introduce these new family-focused facilities designed to meet the dynamic needs of family travelers. Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort is committed to providing an exceptional and memorable experience, ensuring that every member of the family, from the youngest to the oldest, will find something to appreciate during their stay."

The resort invites families to explore these exciting additions and forge enduring memories amid Bali's breathtaking landscapes. For further details or reservations, please visit www.courtyardnusadua.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort