COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT BANGKOK SUVARNABHUMI AIRPORT OPENS AT THAILAND'S INTERNATIONAL GATEWAY

Perfectly positioned less than 10 minutes from Bangkok's main international airport, this 468-key hotel becomes the largest Courtyard in Thailand and features a design inspired by Bangkok's canal-side communities

BANGKOK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport has celebrated its opening, introducing an exciting new era of contemporary, locally-inspired hospitality to Thailand's main international gateway. Perfectly positioned less than 10 minutes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which was recently expanded to an annual capacity of 60 million passengers, this modern hotel is the ideal choice for business and leisure guests seeking a stylish and convenient place to stay or meet during their travels in the "Land of Smiles."

The 40-meter resort-style swimming pool and swim-up bar at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

"As the world's pioneering select service brand, Courtyard by Marriott can adapt to the evolving needs of business and leisure travelers. With its extensive facilities, natural design influences and an exceptional location, just minutes from one of Asia's major international airports, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will allow international guests and groups to feel connected with their destination, while also offering complete comfort and convenience," said Mr. Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President - Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.

With 468 rooms and suites, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport becomes the largest Courtyard by Marriott property in Thailand. Despite its size, the hotel retains a sense of traditional Thai charm and elegance, with a unique design inspired by the homes that line the banks of Khlong Prawet Burirom, the canal that flows past the property. This concept is brought to life by a wood-paneled façade and original interior furnishings that showcase traditional crafts. With its resort-style ambiance and outstanding amenities, this new hotel is an excellent option for international travelers, out-of-town events and local residents seeking a relaxing staycation.

Each room and suite is bright, modern and adorned with floral motifs that depict water hyacinths or lotus flowers, which bloom throughout Bangkok's waterways. Guests will be able to recharge with plush bedding, flexible workspaces, fast Wi-Fi, a 55" UHD TV and sofa bed, while the spacious bathrooms feature refreshing power showers and Nirvae eco-friendly amenities. Many of the rooms frame views of the canal, city or pool.

Diverse culinary options include Chon Som Dining, a vibrant all-day restaurant with open kitchens, natural daylight and pool views where guests can savor Thai and international flavors, including a family weekend brunch, Big Bite Burger, Bar & Grill, a retro-style American diner featuring specialty burgers and other comfort food, such as steaks, salads and sundaes, The Lobby Deli, a great place to sit back, plug in and chill out, and the Pool Bar, which offers daytime refreshments including home-baked pizzas and a Japanese charcoal barbecue.

Throughout their stay, guests can cool off in the 40-meter outdoor resort style swimming pool, work out at any time of day or night at the 24-hour gym with state-of-the-art Matrix Fitness equipment, and unwind at the Let's Relax Spa. Visitors who want to explore the local area can embark on a canal tour or bicycle trail, and the hotel's retail gallery will enable travelers to stock up on Thai and international brands before their flight.

For meeting planners, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport's flexible 800-square meter Grand Ballroom can host life's most important occasions, such as weddings, gala dinners and corporate conferences, while seven smaller meeting rooms (including options with natural daylight) can cater for more intimate events, including training sessions, product launches, strategy meetings and more. Meanwhile, an elegant outdoor lawn and a lounge with canal views will infuse natural charm into any business or social gathering.

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport is part of Marriott Bonvoy, the global guest loyalty program which lets its growing community of worldwide members unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.

To learn more and to reserve an urban escape at the newly-opened Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, please visit www.courtyardbangkoksuvarnabhumiairport.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,285 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com and stay connected on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT