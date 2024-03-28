COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT PHUKET, PATONG BEACH RESORT WELCOMES TRAVELERS TO THE BEATING HEART OF PHUKET, THAILAND

PHUKET, Thailand, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, a proud member of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 brands, is delighted to announce the latest addition to its diverse collection of hotels and resorts in Thailand: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort now open and ready to welcome guests.

All ages can make a splash in the interactive and family-friendly Fun Pool

Newly soft-opened in December, 2023, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers 300 guestrooms in its first phase, with the remaining 145 keys scheduled for completion at the end of this year. Boasting a wide selection of vibrant restaurants and bars, a kids' club, fitness center, four outdoor pools and three dynamic meeting spaces, this is an ideal destination for families, friends and business travelers seeking an exceptional vacation.

A Haven for Families & Leisure Seekers

Located along the bustling shores of Patong Beach, Phuket's most vibrant tourism hub, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort features four outdoor pools, including an interactive fun pool with slides, fountains and a water playground, arguably the best family-friendly resort pool in the area – inviting all ages to unwind in a haven of relaxation and entertainment.

Diverse Dining Experiences

Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure at the resort's diverse dining and social venues. Two restaurants are available in phase 1: The Phuket Eatery, an all-day dining destination offering international cuisine from breakfast to dinner, and The Pool Deck, a relaxing outdoor venue where guests can grab light bites overlooking the pool. Three bars are also available: Below 23 and Below 47 are swim-up pool bars where visitors can sip cool drinks and soak up the tropical ambiance, while The Lounge is a lobby bar that seamlessly connects the hotel's indoor spaces and the main pool – perfect for unwinding after a long day. Four other restaurants and bars are scheduled to open in Q4 2024, creating even more enticing culinary options for guests.

A Prime Location for Exploration

Strategically situated in the heart of Patong, the resort is within walking distance of world-class shopping, thrilling beach activities and a wide variety of restaurants and bars. With its central location, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is also the ideal launchpad for guests who want to explore the island's diverse natural and cultural attractions.

Flexible Event Venues

Event planners can explore three dynamic meeting spaces, including the brand-new Merlin Ballroom with high ceilings, design elements inspired by Phuket's local culture, and a dedicated entrance from the parking area, to ensure the success of every event. With spaces ranging from 33 to 375 square meters, this flexible venue can cater to any size or style of gathering. For after-hours activities, Phuket's beach and entertainment district is located just steps away from the resort.

Cluster General Manager, Trevor May, commented: "We are thrilled to witness the inauguration of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, which offers a harmonious blend of business and leisure. With our well-designed guestrooms, outstanding dining options, and facilities catering to families and corporate travelers alike, underpinned by the core values of the renowned Courtyard by Marriott brand, we will deliver exceptional experiences to a diverse range of travelers from around the world."

Be among the first to experience the newest Courtyard by Phuket, Patong Beach Resort. The introductory package offers daily breakfast and lunch/dinner for two and complimentary resort activities. For reservations, please visit bit.ly/halfboardopeningpackageoffer.

