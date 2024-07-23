COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SAPPORO DEBUTS IN ONE OF JAPAN'S MOST POPULAR WINTER HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS

The 321-Room Hotel Welcomes Trailblazing Business and Leisure Travelers to Northernmost Island of Hokkaido, Famous for its Picturesque Landscapes, Skiing and Spellbinding Annual Snow Festival

TOKYO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott®, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo in Sapporo City, the capital of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. The new hotel is the eighth Courtyard by Marriott hotel to open in Japan and the first Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Hokkaido.

Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo

"We are full of positive anticipation as we embark on this exciting journey with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo, the eighth Courtyard hotel in Japan and the first to debut in beautiful Hokkaido," said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President Japan & Guam, Marriott International. "Courtyard by Marriott hotels combine innovative technology with style and comfort, with open and inviting public spaces. We are looking forward to welcoming Next-Gen guests at Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo, whether they are traveling on business, leisure, or both."

Reflecting the rich culture and history unique to Hokkaido, the new hotel's design reflects a theme of harmony between nature and urban living, with 321 guest rooms and suites all tastefully designed to best support the needs of every guest with natural textures and accents, providing a comfortable stay. All rooms are furnished with Serta™ beds for exceptional comfort, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guest rooms located on upper floors also enjoy views of the ever-changing scenery of the area.

Dining venues in the hotel feature the freshest local ingredients and showcase the culinary traditions of northern Japan as well as international cuisines. Located adjacent to the front desk on the ground floor, THE LOUNGE is a serene space to relax and enjoy light bites and refreshments. All-day dining restaurant Substance features a semi-open kitchen with live cooking and a display buffet serving an array of local and international menu choices.

To keep guests moving forward and help them pursue their passions while on the road, the hotel offers a fully-equipped 24-hour Fitness Center with the latest Technogym™ machines for a complete workout. The exclusive Japanese Spa also features a modern Japanese-style bath that welcomes guests to indulge in blissful relaxation for the body and mind at the end of a busy day of work, sightseeing or skiing.

"Connecting travelers through comfortable and innovative spaces, intuitive service and a commitment to personal fulfilment is at the foundation of what we offer at Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo and our commitment to exceptional Japanese hospitality promises to create unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Masaru Yamaguchi, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo. "This is the perfect choice for trailblazing travelers from around Japan and the world to discover the charm and excitement of Sapporo and the vibrant spirit of enchanting Hokkaido."

Sapporo is one of Japan's top travel destinations, known for its snow-capped mountains, miso ramen, Sapporo beer, and the annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is across from Nakajima Park, home to a lake with carp and waterfowl, and offers stunning seasonal scenery. The hotel provides easy access to Susukino's dining and entertainment, Nijo Market and Odori Park

Located in the city's beautiful Nakajima Park area, the hotel is just a three minute walk from the Nakajima Koen subway station on the Sapporo municipal subway line, which connects to the JR Sapporo Station - a major transport hub in Hokkaido prefecture and the city's main point of entry from New Chitose Airport. From the JR Sapporo station, the JR Hokkaido Airport Express whisks travelers to the airport in 37 minutes. Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is located 50 kilometers, or about an hour's drive away from the airport, which conveniently connects Sapporo with direct flights from other major cities in Japan as well as around the world.

Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information on Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo, or to make a reservation, click here.

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,300 locations in nearly 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

