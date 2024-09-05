Coventry University Celebrates 10-Year Milestone With PSB Academy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry University proudly commemorates a decade of transformative collaboration with PSB Academy in Singapore, significantly enhancing educational landscapes across the region.

Under the banner of "Learn Life," the #CUPSBA10 campaign launches with an alumni gathering jointly organised by Coventry University Group's Singapore hub and Coventry University at PSB Academy (CU@PSBA), hosted at Eden Hall, the official residence of the British High Commissioner to Singapore.

In Picture - from left to right: Mr Derrick Chang, His Excellency Mr Nikesh Mehta OBE, Professor Richard Wells, Dr Michael Yap

This event, honoured by the presence of His Excellency Mr Nikesh Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore, brings together Coventry University alumni from PSB Academy, stakeholders, and industry leaders. Together, they celebrate a decade of expanding global education opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Dr Michael Yap, Managing Director of Coventry University Group's Singapore Hub, said: "We are proud to jointly organise this momentous event with PSB Academy. It signifies a decade of education excellence and collaborative efforts to enrich the educational landscape of Singapore. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing quality education that meets global standards and prepares students for successful careers."

This milestone underscores Coventry University's steadfast dedication to nurturing a heritage of excellence and innovation in education. Through its acclaimed academic programmes at PSB Academy, Coventry University has continuously enriched the region's educational fabric.

"Transnational and global education is crucial in today's interconnected world, and institutions like Coventry University and PSB Academy play a vital role in bridging educational excellence across borders," remarked His Excellency Mr Nikesh Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore. "Their commitment to fostering international collaborations and delivering high-quality education not only enhances opportunities for students but also contributes significantly to the global knowledge economy."

"We are proud to work with Coventry University in shaping the future of education in Singapore," said Mr. Viva Sinniah, Chairman of PSB Academy. "This event marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to providing world-class educational experiences that prepare students for global challenges and opportunities."

New Programmes and Global Education at PSB Academy

In 2024, CU@PSBA introduced two new courses: Master of Business Administration in Finance and Master of Science (MSc) in Renewable Energy Engineering. These programmes are designed not only to meet industry demands but also to address pressing global issues such as sustainability and renewable energy.

The Master of Science (MSc) in Renewable Energy Engineering focuses on developing expertise in renewable energy technologies and sustainable practices. In light of global climate challenges, this program emphasises innovation and research to support the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

"These new programmes are a testament to our dedication to preparing future leaders who can not only navigate the complexities of the global economy but also drive meaningful change. By equipping our students with the expertise needed to address the world's most pressing challenges, we are shaping a generation that will lead the way toward a more sustainable and resilient future," said Mr. Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSB Academy.

Continuing a Decade of Growth

Excitingly, CU@PSBA has recently announced new initiatives, which include a new student chapter in collaboration with the Singapore Press Club (SPC), marking a significant expansion of educational opportunities. This partnership, initially spanning two years with renewal options, aims to deepen industry connections and enhance student learning experiences. It includes an exclusive mentorship programme for CU@PSBA's BA (Hons) Media and Communications students, led by SPC, providing invaluable guidance from experienced professionals and reinforcing Coventry University's commitment to practical, industry-relevant education.

In addition, PSB Academy has partnered with ISCA (Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants) to extend ISCA student membership benefits to all PSB undergraduate accounting students. This collaboration grants access to SCAQ candidature and ISCA Associate membership, offering exclusive resources like coordinated events, workshops, publications, and online materials. CU@PSBA students will also participate exclusively in the "ISCA Acc Challenge," which aims to provide hands-on experience with the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) professional pathway.

During this commemorative event, guests had the opportunity to hear from prolific alumni from Coventry University @ PSB Academy, including Mr. Syed Adam, the esteemed Business Development Manager for Sustainability at the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) and Mr. David Gan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tipsy Collective, who shared their invaluable learning experiences at Coventry University. These accomplished professionals discussed how their education has been instrumental in shaping their prominent careers, highlighting the role of Coventry University in fostering their success in the dynamic industries of sustainability and entrepreneurship.

Looking ahead, Coventry University @ PSB Academy is committed to fostering a vibrant community for its graduates. This initiative will offer networking opportunities, exclusive talks, and early access to Coventry University @ PSB Academy merchandise. By providing these resources, Coventry University @ PSB Academy aims to empower its alumni, drawing inspiration from successful models worldwide to create a supportive and engaging environment for its members.

About Coventry University

Coventry University is a global, modern university with a mission of creating better futures. We were founded by entrepreneurs and industrialists in 1843 as the Coventry School of Design and we continue to work with businesses to ensure we provide job-ready graduates with the skills and creative thinking to improve their communities.

With a proud tradition of innovative teaching and learning, Coventry University is now one of the largest in the UK and has world-class campus facilities, the UK's first standalone 5G network and a digital community of learning. Our students are part of a global network that has 50,000 learners studying Coventry University degrees in more than 40 different countries and partnerships with 150 higher education providers worldwide.

Over two centuries, we have flourished in our home city and Coventry University Group now also delivers access to our range of high-quality services and partnerships through bases in London, Scarborough, Belgium, Poland, Egypt, Dubai, Singapore and Africa. From September 2023, we will be teaching students at a new campus in China in a joint institution with Communication University of China.

We have greatly increased our research capacity and capability with a focus on impactful research, delivered for and with partners to address real-world challenges and support the sustainable growth of business and communities. The depth and breadth of our rapidly growing research portfolio was validated by the latest UK research assessment, which saw us jump 22 places in the research power rankings.

We were awarded a Gold rating in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework, proving we deliver excellence in what students care most about – teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies. In 2022, we were honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade, the UK's most prestigious business award. In recent years, we have won many awards and vastly improved our rankings in the league tables that matter to students – but what matters to us is delivering transformational change for our students, partners and communities around the world as we continue to evolve into a global education group.

About PSB Academy

As one of Singapore's leading private education institutions with 60-years heritage producing more than 200,000 learners, PSB Academy is committed to defining its identity as "Asia's Future Academy". Established in 1964, the Academy started under Singapore's Economic Development Board and later Productivity and Standards Board to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Singapore's workforce.

With an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy, PSB Academy provides quality education to shape and nurture future-ready graduates with the necessary skills and tools to stay relevant in a digitally driven economy.

The Academy's newly launched STEM Wing – an expansion of their City Campus, is an innovation hot house equipped with high-tech and industry approved labs and facilities, aimed to bolster STEM education for students. The learning spaces of the campus in the heart of the city connect students globally through a collaborative learning and networking environment that enables them to be agile innovators and contributors to society.

With a strong network of industry partners to prepare students for the workforce, PSB Academy today hosts over 17,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with its slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.

