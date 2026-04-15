Coway Introduces its Newest Air Purifier Lineup with Better Air Tailored for Every Space

From bedrooms to living spaces, Coway Studio, Suite, and Atrium ensure refreshing air for every corner of your home with the return of Coway Rileks & Refresh Zone

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the Best Life Solution Company, brings back its Rileks & Refresh Zone for the second year, reinforcing the role of clean air as an essential part of everyday comfort. Anchored by the launch of three new air purifiers, Coway Studio, Coway Suite, and Coway Atrium, the new lineup is designed to deliver clean air solutions for every space while seamlessly fitting into everyday living.

Media gathering at the Coway Rileks & Refresh Zone in conjunction with the launch of Coway’s latest air purifier lineup.

In today's fast‑paced world, comfort at home goes beyond soft textures and tidy spaces. It is about how it feels. When homes are filled with activity, whether during festive gatherings or daily routines, the quality of the air becomes an unseen but essential source of calm and reassurance.

"At Coway, we believe that comfort begins with the quality of the air that fills a space. Recognising that every space is unique, we design our solutions around how people truly live. By tailoring our air purifiers to suit various spaces and lifestyles, we hope to redefine clean air as a form of essential comfort, bringing calm, control, and ease into every home, even when they are at their busiest during the festive seasons," said Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia.

This year, Coway's Rileks & Refresh Zone brought together media friends to The Agam for an immersive experience that showcased clean air tailored for every space. Designed to reflect how homes come alive during the Raya season, the event was thoughtfully curated into a series of interconnected living environments, allowing guests to move naturally from personal moments of calm to shared moments of connection.

From a welcoming main hall anchored by the Coway Atrium, guests took part in collective batik mural painting, revisited nostalgic childhood favourites such as congkak and batu seremban, and enjoyed traditional festive snacks too. The journey continued with hands‑on workshops including a batik coaster weaving session and a cookie decorating session before exploring a master bedroom furnished with the Coway Suite and smaller bedrooms featuring the Coway Studio.

"The launch of Coway Studio, Coway Suite and Coway Atrium reflects Coway's continued commitment to innovation shaped by living environments. Through each space, we illustrated how thoughtfully designed air care integrates seamlessly into daily routines, helping homes feel calmer, more balanced, and refreshed, whether enjoyed alone or shared with loved ones," Janice added.

About Coway Studio, Suite, and Atrium

Powered by Coway's Hypervortex™ Air Technology, the Coway Studio and Coway Suite feature engineered airflow that circulates clean air quickly and efficiently while remaining whisper-quiet. Designed for smaller, more personal spaces, Coway Studio complements moments of focus and rest, while Coway Suite supports shared areas where families come together throughout the day. Compact yet powerful, both models are ideal for bedrooms, home offices, and intimate living areas where air quality subtly influences comfort and mood.

For larger, open-plan homes and high-traffic indoor areas, the Coway Atrium features a Dual‑Motor High‑Performance system that works in harmony to deliver powerful, reliable suction for consistent airflow. Built to support dynamic environments, it ensures clean air circulates freely without disrupting the energy, movement, or the natural rhythm of gatherings.

More than a product launch, the latest air purifier lineup reflects Coway's vision of modern living. By designing solutions that align with how homes are used, from quiet corners to vibrant communal spaces, Coway sets a new benchmark of indoor comfort, where clean air supports balance, ease, and well-being in everyday life.

Discover air tailored for every space with the Coway Studio, Coway Suite, and Coway Atrium. Visit coway.com.my or follow Coway Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates.

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About Coway

Coway, the Best Life Solution Company

Established in 1989, Coway has been the indisputable market leader in the manufacturing and distribution of well-being household appliances in South Korea, thanks to its largest indoor water purifier manufacturing plant in the world, and state-of-the-art R&D centre in Seoul National University. Famous for its home products, Coway has been aggressively expanding its business worldwide and has over 11 million customers across the world. Besides earning recognition for its high-quality range of products, Coway is also known for its excellent after-sales customer service, and innovative easy payment plan. In 2006, Coway was introduced into the Malaysian market. Having been in Malaysia for 20 years, Coway has reached millions of Malaysian customers and has been successfully recognised as the Best Life Solution Company that strives to provide cleaner water, fresher air and better sleep; encouraging people to "Change Your Life" towards leading healthier and happier lives.

SOURCE Coway