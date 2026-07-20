Coway Never Compromises: Marking 20 Years with the Launch of Its First Refrigerator Series in Malaysia

Reinforcing its evolution beyond home wellness solutions, Coway expands into the refrigerator series with a premium line-up designed for modern Malaysian lifestyles in conjunction with its 20th Anniversary Celebration.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its 20th anniversary in Malaysia and the Coway Innovation Fest, Coway, the Best Life Solution Company, introduces its inaugural refrigerator series, with Malaysia leading as the first market in the global Coway ecosystem to debut the series. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's continued evolution towards becoming a more comprehensive home living and lifestyle solutions provider.

[From left to right] Karen Chew, Senior General CODY Manager, Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia (middle), and Simon Lee, Digital Marketing Manager of Coway Malaysia officially launching its inaugural refrigerator series

Anchored by its anniversary philosophy, "We Never Compromise", the launch reflects Coway's commitment to continuously innovate beyond conventional home wellness solutions while responding to the evolving lifestyles and expectations of Malaysian households. Building on two decades of consumer trust in Malaysia, the Coway Refrigerator marks the brand's expansion into the series, bringing together advanced functionality, thoughtful design, and long-term care within a connected lifestyle ecosystem.

The new refrigerator series introduces two models tailored to different household needs, namely the Multi Door Refrigerator 551L and the Side-by-Side Refrigerator 715L. Designed to complement contemporary homes while delivering practical everyday functionality, the Multi Door model offers versatile food care for varied storage needs, while the Side-by-Side model is built for bigger, smarter living with spacious, organised storage. Together, they reflect Coway's approach to balancing innovation, aesthetics, and user-centric living experiences.

The Multi-Door 551L refrigerator further enhances storage flexibility with four temperature zones and a convertible system, supported by features such as Triple Inverter technology, and Dual Hygiene care with metal cooling finishes. Meanwhile, the Side-by-Side 715L refrigerator, caters to larger households, offering generous capacity alongside humidity-controlled drawers, Double Inverter technology and hygiene-focused cooling features that balances storage, performance and design.

Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia said, "Our 20th anniversary is both a celebration of how far we've come and a reflection of where we're heading next. The introduction of the Coway Refrigerator marks our ambition to evolve beyond wellness solutions into a more comprehensive lifestyle companion for modern homes. In a market where consumers are increasingly skeptical of claims and hungry for brands they can genuinely trust, 'without compromise' carries real weight. As the Best Life Solution Company, we remain committed to delivering home solutions to better support the way Malaysians live."

Upon stepping into the Coway Innovation Fest at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil Concourse Area, media guests were invited to experience the launch of the refrigerator series firsthand. They also explored the brand's wider range of innovations through the Coway Home Passport trail, featuring a series of interactive stations including water purifiers, the all-new Coway BEREX Senno and Senno Plus massage chairs to a refrigerator themed activity focused on food storage, each offering an engaging way to interact with the products.

Marking Coway's 20th anniversary, the Coway Home Passport trail features a collaboration with local talent, illustrator Willwin Yang, who brings the experience to life through exclusive merchandise designs. Guests who complete the trail will be able to redeem these limited collectibles. The trail will be open to the public from 16 to 19 July, offering visitors the chance to explore and collect specially curated merchandise including magnetic photo frames, tote bags, sticker sheets, and enamel pins.

Adding to the experience, visitors can also enjoy The Fresh Table Live Cooking Show, where guest chefs will prepare a variety of dishes ranging from local delights to international favourites, showcasing the versatility of fresh, everyday ingredients from the newly introduced refrigerator.

Beyond innovation and performance, Coway reinforced its commitment to service excellence through dedicated care and maintenance support that ensures appliance hygiene, and long-term performance. Staying true to its holistic care philosophy, the refrigerator series incorporates maintenance-focused features including deodorisation filter replacement and door gasket care to support lasting cleanliness and durability.

Throughout this period, visitors can also enjoy hands-on sessions with the latest additions to the BEREX Massage Chair line-up, the BEREX Senno and BEREX Senno Plus. These massage chairs feature an integrated health scan that tracks key wellness indicators, enabling personalised therapy programmes tailored to individual needs. They also adapt to different body profiles, ensuring precise acupressure alignment for a more immersive and rejuvenating massage experience. An exclusive on-ground promotion will also be available for customers who make purchases during the roadshow period, offering added value as part of the event.

As Coway brings its "We Never Compromise" philosophy to life with the launch of its first refrigerator series in Malaysia, the brand reinforces its commitment to redefining modern living through meaningful innovation, trusted care, and solutions shaped by the realities of today's homes.

For more information about Coway and its innovations, visit coway.com.my or follow Coway Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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About Coway

Coway, the Best Life Solution Company

Established in 1989, Coway has been the indisputable market leader in the manufacturing and distribution of well-being household appliances in South Korea, thanks to its largest indoor water purifier manufacturing plant in the world, and state-of-the-art R&D centre in Seoul National University. Famous for its home products, Coway has been aggressively expanding its business worldwide and has over 11 million customers across the world. Besides earning recognition for its high-quality range of products, Coway is also known for its excellent after-sales customer service, and innovative easy payment plan. In 2006, Coway was introduced into the Malaysian market. Having been in Malaysia for 20 years, Coway has reached millions of Malaysian customers and has been successfully recognised as the Best Life Solution Company that strives to provide cleaner water, fresher air and better sleep; encouraging people to "Change Your Life" towards leading healthier and happier lives.

SOURCE Coway