Coway Vina Installs 542 Water Purifiers Across All Guest Rooms at New World Saigon Hotel to Cut 285,000 Reusable Glass Bottles Annually

Reduces the consumption of glass bottles with Coway's IDEA and Good Design Award-winning non-electric water purifier 'P-350N' across all room categories

Delivers hassle-free, optimal water quality through Coway's signature 'Heart Service' — regular professional maintenance by Cody experts

Achieves a nearly 99% reduction in monthly glass bottle usage (from 24,000 to 200), strengthening sustainable hospitality in partnership with Rosewood Hotel Group

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Vina, the Vietnam subsidiary of Coway - South Korea's "Best Life Solution Company", announced today that it has successfully supplied its premium water purifiers to all 542 guest rooms at New World Saigon Hotel, a premier 5-star luxury hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, accelerating its expansion into the hospitality B2B market.

Coway’s non-electric water purifier 'P-350N' installed in a guest room at New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Under this partnership, Coway Vina completed the installation of 542 units of the Coway P-350N water purifier across all accommodation categories at New World Saigon Hotel. Situated in the heart of District 1, Rosewood Hotel Group's New World Saigon Hotel has equipped its Deluxe Rooms, Premier Rooms, Residence Club Rooms, and its full luxury suite line-up—including Deluxe Suites, Director Suites, Executive Suites, and the Presidential Suite—with Coway's water filtration system.

Driving ESG Innovation in Luxury Hospitality

This deployment directly supports the growing global emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the hospitality sector. By adopting Coway water purifiers, New World Saigon Hotel has slashed its monthly glass bottle consumption by nearly 99%—from 24,000 to just 200— establishing a sustainable, wellness-focused hospitality environment that offers guests instant access to clean, safe drinking water.

The initiative is projected to reduce more than 285,000 units of reusable glass bottles annually at New World Saigon Hotel, significantly lowering the carbon footprint associated with bottle logistics.

Premium Water Filtration and Worry-Free Maintenance for Luxury Hotels

The installed Coway P-350N features a non-electric, ultra-compact design with a width of just 13 cm, seamlessly blending into New World Saigon Hotel's sophisticated room interiors. Its top-mounted dial control offers an intuitive user experience, allowing international travelers to effortlessly customize water dispensing volume. Recognized with prestigious IDEA and Good Design Awards, the unit combines user-centric design with Coway's multi-stage filtration performance to deliver fresh drinking water while maximizing space efficiency.

Central to this partnership is Coway's signature 'Heart Service,' a premier maintenance program delivered directly by Cody (Coway Lady)—Coway's specialized service experts. To guarantee optimal filtration and eliminate operational burdens for New World Saigon Hotel, trained Cody experts conduct regular on-site visits every six months to perform a rigorous multi-step protocol, including filter replacements and comprehensive deep-cleaning. Through this hassle-free, professional care, Coway enables the hotel to seamlessly deliver clean, safe drinking water to its international guests without adding a single burden to hotel staff.

"New World Saigon Hotel's decision to partner with Coway reflects a shared commitment to actionable ESG practices and underscores trust in our wellness technology," said Junhee Oh, CSO of Coway Vina. "We look forward to elevating the everyday experience for both guests and staff at New World Saigon Hotel while continuing to expand our eco-friendly B2B solutions across Vietnam's hospitality sector."

For additional detail, please visit https://cowayvina.com.vn/

About Coway Vina Co., Ltd.

Established in 2020, Coway Vina is the Vietnam subsidiary of Coway Co., Ltd. (KRX: 021240) — South Korea's "Best Life Solution Company." Dedicated to delivering healthy and comfortable living environments through innovative home appliances, including water and air purifiers, alongside professional maintenance services, Coway Vina brings premium wellness solutions to homes and businesses across Vietnam. For more information, please visit the official Coway Vina website.

SOURCE Coway Vina