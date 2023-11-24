CPC Corporation, Taiwan wins ACES Top Community Centric Companies in Asia Award - Empowering Slow-flying Angels and Fostering Social Inclusion

TAIPEI, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Corporation, Taiwan ("CPC"), established in 1946, is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, known for its unwavering commitment to social impact. The company's primary mission revolves around the exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum and petroleum-related products, ensuring a stable energy supply for Taiwan. CPC actively engages in refining and marketing various petroleum-based products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemical products, playing a pivotal role in powering Taiwan's economy and meeting its citizens' energy needs.

A Miaoli Special Education School cheerleading team, sponsored by CPC, won the silver medal in the finals of the World Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, USA!

Since its introduction of the innovative concept of "Kindness Gas Stations" in 2001, CPC has tirelessly worked towards providing employment opportunities and skills training to individuals with disabilities, affectionately referred to as "Slow-flying Angels." This initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), particularly "SDG4: Quality Education" and "SDG8: Decent Work and Economic Growth," as it empowers the angels with professional skills and job opportunities.

At the heart of this initiative is CPC's unique "counselor training mechanism," teaching the angels from the ground up. They start by guiding vehicles into the station, extending a warm "Welcome," handling transactions, and offering guidance throughout the refueling process. The angels are trained to ensure that customers leave with a heartfelt "Thank you for coming," all following the Standard Operating Procedure of CPC.

In 2022, Taiwan proudly had 46 Kindness Gas Stations, a unique initiative introduced by CPC. Partnering with 17 counseling organizations, these stations provided employment opportunities to 543 Slow-flying Angels. These individuals are people with disabilities who found employment and skill development opportunities through CPC's initiatives. Notably, this workforce comprised 48% of part-time employees at CPC's company-operated gas stations in December 2022.

CPC's commitment to employing individuals with disabilities earned praise from the Hsinchu and Taoyuan governments. CPC's exceptional dedication to inclusivity and empowerment was recognized with the prestigious "Education Promotion Group First Prize" at the 2022 Global Views Magazine Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. This accolade underscores the company's remarkable efforts in promoting social inclusion and fostering a compassionate society.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan, has, through its steadfast dedication to social responsibility and inclusivity, become a beacon of hope, transforming gas stations into hubs of compassion and warmth.

"CPC Corporation, Taiwan –To provide customers with supreme quality, reliable energy supplies and services as a key contribution to Taiwan's economic prosperity."

