CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2024: Fostering New Opportunities in Asia and China's Greater Bay Area

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China 2024 concluded in June with an exceptional turnout of visitors, setting a new attendance record. Notably, the number of international visitors grew to 11,563, and professionals from the end-to-end pharmaceutical supply chain made meaningful connections and experienced insightful discussion and groundbreaking innovation. This remarkable success is a testament to the strong demand within China's thriving pharma industry.

To fulfill the increasing demand for access to other key pharmaceutical regions, especially in South China, the highly anticipated CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen is set to take place during 9-11 September 2024 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Shenzhen, located in the Guangdong Province, is one of the most competitive and innovative cities in China. The number of Specialized, Differential, Refined and Innovational pharmaceutical companies in Guangdong Province approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ranks 2nd in the country and the newly established healthcare enterprises in Guangdong Province reached 189,848 in 2023.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the most open and economically vibrant regions in China. With the support of national and local policies in recent years, the Greater Bay Area has developed into a significant hub for the country's biopharmaceutical industry cluster.

As a key platform to bring together the voices driving innovation in pharmaceutical research and development, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen aims to connect industries through new technology, highlighting the transformation and elevation through advancements in new drug research and development, fostering collaboration not only within the Greater Bay Area but across Pan Asia.

This pivotal event will gather over 350 exhibiting companies from across the industry ranging from pharma ingredients, finished dosages, biopharmaceuticals, contract service, machinery, laboratory instrument packaging solutions and more to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry.

To further forge strategic partnerships and connections with key decision-makers, industry experts and potential collaborators, exclusive Hosted Buyer Matchmaking and Plant Visit opportunities will be organised. These will facilitate meaningful interactions between local suppliers and international buyers with specific purchasing demand, further establishing deep connections and driving business growth and success.

Attendees will gain valuable insights from thought leaders and industry pioneers in the conference sessions. These sessions will delve into critical topics such as pharma manufacturing 4.0, global API trading trends, biopharmaceutical R&D, synthetic biology innovation, as well as offering unparalleled insight into regulatory updates and the market trends shaping the pharmaceutical landscape.

CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen promises to be a catalyst for innovation, a dynamic platform for networking, and another great opportunity for knowledge exchange and business development thanks to its robust lineup of exhibitors, insightful conferences and matchmaking opportunities.

Registration for CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2024 is now open. Secure your place today and be part of the exciting pharmaceutical event. For more information and to register, visit https://www.cphi.com/china/en-gb/home.html

