CPIC: Harvesting Success in Insurance Services for the Greater Bay Area, Successful Hosting of the 2023 Greater Bay Area Customer Festival Press Conference

The press conference, themed "May the Future of the Greater Bay Area as You Wish" brought together representatives from government departments, China Pacific Insurance Group and its subsidiaries, as well as important clients from the Greater Bay Area, with a total attendance of over 400 people. The event was unprecedented in terms of both its scale and number of attendees. During the event, the subsidiaries of the Group, including CPIC P/C, CPIC Life and CPIC Health, showcased the latest achievements in serving the Greater Bay Area over the past seven years since the festival was held, demonstrating CPIC's original intention and mission of safeguarding people's well-being, and fulfilling the responsibility of an insurance enterprise.

CPIC P/C, as a pioneer in the digital transformation of the financial industry, is steadfastly advancing with its "Intelligence + Centralization" high-tech operational model. CPIC P/C extends its services with technology, protects its customers with warmth, and creates a wonderful service experience for its customers with the power of science and technology. In addition, during the event, the Guangdong Branch of CPIC P/C also announced the "Innovating Sannong Services, Creating Better Life", highlighting the latest achievements of CPIC Agriculture and contributing to rural revitalization by establishing a protective network for the benefit of farmers.

CPIC Life is committed to building a "Product + Service" system in the Greater Bay Area, providing customers with risk protection solutions throughout their life cycle. The "Encountering CPIC, Envisioning a Better Future" launched by the Guangdong Branch of CPIC Life focuses on new propositions in health, retirement and wealth, constructing a system of "Responsible, Smart and Caring" CPIC Service to provide precise, professional and caring support for customers in the Bay Area. Centered around the CPIC Service principle of "service around us, lifelong service and exquisite service", the Guangdong Branch of CPIC Life led the attendees into the on-site experience area of CPIC Service flash gallery, offering customers an offline immersive experience of "one-stop" CPIC Service. Additionally, health screening devices, health knowledge lectures and services were provided, offering customers even higher-quality and more comprehensive services.

Targeting the fast-paced and high-stress population, CPIC Health Insurance Guangdong Branch launched the "Lan Yi Bao · Tax-advantaged Health Product Launch" for on-site customers, introducing a brand-new solution to the problem of sub-health, which not only protects health but also reduces the tax burden, so that customers can save tax and feel more at ease. The Dolphin Bay Platform of CPIC Technology Co., Ltd., which integrates online and offline services, combines the resources and service capabilities of CPIC Group to provide customers with a set of customer-centric, one-stop and all-rounded solutions for their insurance needs, presenting the whole process of CPIC services. In addition, focusing on the pain points of the different systems of the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao under the policy of Hong Kong and Macao vehicles heading north, the project leader was interviewed through the "Hong Kong and Macao Vehicles Heading North" forum at the event site, presenting customers with an integrated service experience of "direct connection between the Greater Bay Area and Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao" in a multi-dimensional manner, striving to bring more convenience to customers' work and life in the Greater Bay Area through cross-border cooperation. As of now, the Group has provided northbound services to over 1,800 Hong Kong and Macau vehicle owners.

At the press conference, witnessed by Fu Fan, president of CPIC Group, Yu Bin, vice president of the Group, led the team in awarding the Consumer Protection Demonstration Zone to institutions stationed in the Greater Bay Area, which demonstrated CPIC's determination to continue to enhance consumers' sense of gain and happiness in the Greater Bay Area. As the first batch of CPIC's Consumer Protection Demonstration Zone awardees, the institutions stationed in the Greater Bay Area will continue to expand and deepen the "Greater Consumer Protection" work pattern featuring "Party Building + Consumer Protection", "Consumer Protection + Public Welfare" and "Consumer Protection + Technology".

Zhang Yuhua, director of the Market Development Department of CPIC Group, said that in the future, CPIC will continue to give full play to its insurance expertise, serve the real economy and people's livelihood, and contribute to the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area by adhering to the concept of "CPIC Service" centered on customer operation. Standing at a new starting point, CPIC will adhere to the original aspiration of "providing insurance for the people", gather insurance strength to ensure the development of the Greater Bay Area is getting better and better, and share the goodness, build value and create the future with customers.

