CPIC Presents Latest Achievements at Greater Bay Area Customer Festival and Promotes Sustainable Growth in Value

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area") boasts significant geographical advantages, clusters of innovative factors as well as sound foundations for cooperation, and plays a crucial role in national economy. In the process of serving the construction of the Greater Bay Area, insurance capital has been playing an indelible role as a vital driving force. China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CPIC" or the "Company", 601601.SH, 02601.HK, CPIC.LSE) has always adhered to the construction planning of the Greater Bay Area at a high position, high starting point and high standards, and been deeply rooted in the gene of responsibility to resonate with the development of the Greater Bay Area.

On 31 October, with the theme of "May the Future of the Greater Bay Area as You Wish", the conference of the 2023 CPIC Greater Bay Area Customer Festival was successfully held in Guangzhou. At the conference, organizations in the Greater Bay Area of CPIC P/C, CPIC Life, and CPIC Health, being subsidiaries of CPIC, shared the latest achievements of their insurance services with customers in the Greater Bay Area, enabling the "CPIC Service" to deeply root in Guangdong, and creating the CPIC Service brand with characteristics of the Greater Bay Area.

Fully integrating into the Greater Bay Area development with collaborative advance in the asset and liability ends

In recent years, CPIC, as one of the leading insurers in China, has always been committed to the national plan for the construction of the Greater Bay Area, actively implemented the national strategy from various perspectives, and facilitated the innovation and development of the insurance industry in the Greater Bay Area.

In respect of the asset, CPIC has provided investment and financing services for Hengqin Science City and other important platform carriers, made a strategic investment in New Frontier, and introduced United Family Healthcare's high-end healthcare services. CPIC Homes was established in the Greater Bay Area, which will provide specialized recreational and healthcare services.

In respect of the liability, CPIC has made comprehensive and in-depth cooperation with Guangdong Province covering major illness, health, elderly care and catastrophe insurance, put the "Hong Kong and Macao Vehicles Going North" service into practice and launched cross-border service products related to health and elderly care for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. CPIC also brought its expert technical services to the fields, committed to developing the "Ocean Ranch", and fully guarded the blue grain silos in the Greater Bay Area through the construction of an intelligent platform for aquaculture products, making its contribution in accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Moreover, CPIC has also set up the Shanghai State-owned Enterprises Greater Bay Area Party Building and Financial Services Alliance and the Greater Bay Area Science and Technology Innovation Centre in the Greater Bay Area, etc., strengthening technological empowerment, and adhering to financial services for the real economy, so as to co-exist and co-prosper with the construction of the Greater Bay Area, and accelerate the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area.

Being a long-term advocate of the insurance industry, guided by the needs of customers

Since its establishment, CPIC has been deeply rooted in the gene of responsibility and has long adhered to the customer-centric business philosophy. From focusing on individuals to the Greater Bay Area, CPIC has been resonating with the development of the Greater Bay Area, and is committed to providing customers in the Greater Bay Area with one-stop integrated services and consistent service of privileged service experience, thus realizing the integration of the VIP customer service for property, life and health insurances in the Bay Area.

In order to serve the social development and economic construction of the Greater Bay Area, CPIC signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Guangdong Provincial People's Government to jointly promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Under the high priority of the Guangdong Provincial Government, the Company has purchased the Greater Bay Area headquarters building in the core CBD of Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, to coordinate the deployment and development of business in the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, CPIC has also introduced "CPIC Services" to a number of key areas of urban governance, including public safety, building safety, food safety and traffic safety, and has launched the "International Family Office" service model since 2022, honoring its solemn commitment to "Protecting People's Better Life".

With the overall recovery of the national economy, CPIC will continue to focus on the theme of high-quality development, create a customer-centric and most dynamic value creation and modelling organization, continuously optimize customer service experience, push forward the transformation of "Long Journey" to a deeper level, and establish the brand image of "Responsible, Smart and Caring" CPIC Service, and fully serve national strategy, real economy and people's livelihoods.

SOURCE China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd