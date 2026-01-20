cpThrive: A first-of-its-kind digital guide to help identify evidence-based cerebral palsy treatments

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebral Palsy Alliance, The University of Sydney, and CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have commissioned Miroma Project Factory to deliver a groundbreaking mobile app that helps people with cerebral palsy (CP), their carers, and clinicians understand and navigate evidence-based treatments with confidence.

Developed by Miroma Project Factory in partnership with leading researchers, cpThrive transforms decades of cerebral palsy evidence into everyday guidance for families and clinicians.

Developed as part of the national TRANSMIT project (Translation Strategy Improving Function), cpThrive transforms decades of research into an easy-to-use "traffic light" guide, helping people with lived experience of CP to quickly identify therapies tailored to individual priorities and needs. The app could not have been developed without the support of our incredible research partners with lived experience, Children's Health Queensland, and The Sydney Children's Hospital Network.

cpThrive is an accessible, personalised, user-friendly tool designed through a thorough co-design process with people living with CP, clinicians, researchers, and policy experts. The app aims to improve functional outcomes and inform access to proven therapies across Australia.

The cpThrive app contains over 130 medical, allied health and other treatments. Short videos, collected from across Australia and internationally, demonstrate real-life therapy examples. The app is based on the globally recognised work of Professor Iona Novak, Dr Michelle Jackman, Dr Dana Bradford, Professor Nadia Badawi, Dr Cathy Morgan, Professor Leanne Sakzewski, Professor Roslyn Boyd, Professor Michael Fahey, and Dr Maria Mc Namara, in collaboration with the research team at Cerebral Palsy Alliance and other partners.

"This app is an important step in bridging the gap between research and real-world care. Evidence doesn't help if it stays in academic papers. cpThrive ensures that what we know works is actually used by those who need it most," said Professor Iona Novak.

The app aims to close the gap between the therapies we know that work and what gets implemented. Currently, only 55% of people receive effective therapy, while 43% receive treatments that may be ineffective or even harmful. cpThrive sets out to change that.

Miroma Project Factory securely designed and developed cpThrive as a Flutter-based mobile app with a solid back end and a user-centred experience. The app forms part of a national five-year research program funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), and supported by the National Disability Insurance Agency, and leading CP researchers from The University of Sydney, CSIRO and The University of Queensland.

cpThrive will launch in Australia shortly and will continue to evolve based on user feedback and ongoing research outcomes.

The app will also help researchers understand how access to reliable, evidence-based information will benefit families.

Key features of the cpThrive app

Tailored app experiences for people with CP, and their carers.

Save favourite therapies, get real-time feedback, and view treatment options based on personal priorities.

Built-in accessibility features such as large text and screen reader compatibility.

Simple participation process for the national research study.

Easy updating and reporting tools for researchers.

Secure data storage that meets national research and privacy standards.

Call for families to sign up!

Six hundred families are needed to download the app, register their details, and start using it, providing feedback through a short survey every three months. Feedback from people with lived experience will be used to capture positive and negative feedback for designers and researchers to review and update the app.

By bringing decades of research into a practical digital tool, the app bridges the gap between science and everyday life, helping families, carers, and clinicians make confident, informed decisions that improve outcomes and quality of life.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com .

