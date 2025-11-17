CQG and Webull Singapore Partner to Bring Powerful Technology to the Broker's New Futures Trading Offering

CQG Now Supports Trading at Three Webull APAC Subsidiaries

DENVER and SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG and Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Webull Singapore") today announced that CQG is providing professional-grade trading infrastructure and order routing access globally to support Webull Singapore's futures offering. CQG is a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges; Webull Singapore is a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) in the United States. This latest development follows similar partnerships and integrations starting in 2023 with Webull Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Jonathan Man, CEO of Webull Singapore, said: "We're very pleased to have engaged CQG to build the infrastructure supporting our new futures initiative. Given CQG is also partnering with other Webull entities in the Asia-Pacific region, our integration has been seamless. At Webull, we wish to provide the best trading experience to our customers. CQG, having decades of experience in providing robust, market-leading technology to support futures trading around the globe, including comprehensive connectivity to all major markets, alongside an extensive broker network globally, will enable us to do just that. This relationship will help us support our fast-growing retail and institutional trading client base in the region, complementing our popular equities and options offering."

Ben Soong, CQG President, APAC, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Webull Singapore as a long-term partner. Webull has established a strong reputation for providing tailored products and solutions for clients in regional markets. In Singapore, this is an especially active market of investors with a growing appetite for futures trading. CQG has long been dedicated to serving this market in Singapore and a wide range of APAC markets, in addition to our position globally as a leading provider of technology to support the financial markets."

John Co, Managing Director, Southeast Asia for CQG, said: "It has been a tremendous honor to partner with Webull in multiple regions – with Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore all utilizing our technology for order routing, pre-trade risk management and immediate access to a large broker network. This is a powerful example of how the world's most successful retail trading firms are able to rely on CQG's infrastructure as the foundation for their futures offerings while leveraging their own popular trading apps their clients know and love in the local markets."

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally, providing services in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.cqg.com .

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources.

Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence under the Securities and Futures Act 2001.

Webull Securities Limited (Hong Kong) is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") (CE No.: BNG700) for carrying out Type 1 License for Dealing in Securities, Type 2 License for Dealing in Futures Contracts and Type 4 License for Advising on Securities.

Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. was launched in 2024 and is regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia. It holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (License No: eCMSL/A0399/2024) under the Capital Market and Services Act 2007.

Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562279/CQG_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824177/Webull_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CQG