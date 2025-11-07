Cranial Technologies Debuts NMPA-Cleared Infant Head Reshaping Treatment in China at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranial Technologies, a leading US medical device company specializing in the treatment of infant head shape conditions, officially introduced its flagship DOC Band® treatment in the Chinese market at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), taking place from November 5 to 10, 2025, in Shanghai.

Cranial Technologies has treated over 400,000 infants across the United States and Europe. Its participation in CIIE marks a major milestone in the company's global expansion and its first entry into the Chinese market.

"We are truly honored to participate in CIIE for the first time — it is one of the world's most influential platforms for global trade and innovation," said Debbie James, Chief Executive Officer of Cranial Technologies.

"CIIE provides an opportunity to establish meaningful partnerships that can help bring world-class infant care solutions to more Chinese families. Our mission aligns closely with the objectives of Healthy China 2030, making this an ideal time to begin a deeper dialogue with this important market."

Cranial Technologies' entry into China comes amid increasing awareness of plagiocephaly — commonly known as flat head syndrome — among newborns. Research indicates that approximately 25 percent of infants may require clinical intervention, a ratio consistent with that observed in international markets.

The DOC Band® is the first FDA-cleared medical device designed to gently reshape an infant's head as the baby grows. Each band is custom-fitted using the company's proprietary 3D imaging and AI-based design technology to address each infant's unique cranial needs.

"Each band is custom-made to meet the individual needs of every baby — like snowflakes, no two are the same," said James.

Cranial Technologies has developed a dedicated e-learning platform for Chinese clinicians, supported by its American training team. "Our success relies on a combination of advanced product design and comprehensive clinical protocols," James said. The company will adopt a partnership-based business model, collaborating with local distributors, physicians, and hospitals to deliver its treatment across China. The product has received clearance from the National Medical Products Administration and will soon be available in the Chinese market.

About Cranial Technologies

Founded in 1986, Cranial Technologies is a global leader in the treatment of infant head shape conditions. The company developed the Doc Band® in 1998, the first FDA-cleared cranial orthotic for treating plagiocephaly and has since treated over 400,000 babies worldwide. www.cranialtech.com.

