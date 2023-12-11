CREAL announces the launch of its Singapore office to accelerate its Japanese real estate offering to investors in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREAL Inc, a leading Japanese real estate investment firm, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), today announced the launch of its Singapore subsidiary.

CREAL, a leading Japanese real estate investment firm has two key offerings. It's real estate online investment platform (crowdfunding), which is a market leader in Japan having raised over SG$338m across 100 funds, with more than 53,000 online investors. Secondly, CREAL provides real estate fund management and investment services for institutions, family offices and ultra high-net-worth investors who are based globally.

Having already established a client base of over 70 investors in Singapore, the launch of their Singapore subsidiary demonstrates CREAL's confidence in the growth opportunity Japanese real estate can provide to Singapore based investors. Led by Daniel Wei, who has been with the firm since 2015, and Calvin Sin, CREAL will build a local team to support and grow their investor base in Singapore. Sin recently joined from List Sotheby's International Realty.

This announcement comes at a time when 2023 sees Singapore become the largest property investor in Japan, and tourism is also at an all-time high with 2.5million visitors visiting Japan in October. Demand for both residential and tourist accommodation continues to grow in Osaka and Tokyo alongside ongoing city redevelopment. This is in tandem with the surge of positive net migration, high salary prospects and the lowest interest rates in the world, all which underpin the strength of the investment opportunity in Japan.

Aki Tokuyama, Founder and Chairman of CREAL said; "I am pleased to see our business growth align to Singapore's appetite for Japan as it establishes itself as the biggest investor in the Japanese real estate sector, in 2023 so far."

Daniel Wei, Head of CREAL Singapore said; "We have been supporting investors from Singapore since 2017 and have continued to observe a growing demand. I am pleased that we can now provide on-the-ground expertise to meet the opportunities that the Japanese market presents.''

Calvin Sin, Director of CREAL Singapore said; "With CREAL's strong Japanese track record and existing connections, we are confident that we can assist investors in Singapore to explore new investment opportunities previously only available to Japanese local investors."

About CREAL

Headquartered in Japan, CREAL Group is a leading real estate investment and management solution company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. CREAL is known as the No.1 real estate online investment (crowdfunding) platform in Japan with more than 53,000 investors.

CREAL also offers real estate investment solution services which includes real estate fund structuring and management, property management, and other Japan real estate-related services to institutions, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth investors who are based globally.

