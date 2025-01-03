Creating a Belt and Road Cooperation Model between China and Bangladesh, CASCO Supports the Full Opening of the "Dream Road"

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, 2024, the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) in Bangladesh officially opened across its entire line to traffic. CASCO, one of the key Chinese participating enterprises, was invited to attend the opening ceremony.

The PBRLP stretches approximately 168 km with 20 stations. It is the largest railway project under the Belt and Road initiative between China and Bangladesh, and is also the largest infrastructure project in Bangladesh's history in terms of scale and investment. Following its opening, it will directly benefit a population of 80 million and drive Bangladesh's economic growth by 1.5%, making it the "Dream Road" for the locals.

As the EPC integrator of telecommunication and signaling systems for the railway, CASCO undertook the telecommunication and signaling project, including engineering design, proposal design, equipment procurement, transportation, installation, construction, testing, commissioning, quality assurance and subsequent maintenance support. This is the first time that Chinese telecommunication and signaling solutions have been applied in Bangladesh railway, marking a significant breakthrough for Chinese standards and technology in international markets.

Despite challenges such as insufficient preconditions, toilsome and difficult construction tasks, the CASCO project team systematically coordinated resource allocation, continually refined construction plans, and proactively overcame obstacles. These efforts ensured that the project progressed smoothly and opened with high quality, thereby showcasing exceptional management of large-scale projects. The team received high praise from the Bangladeshi client, supervisor, and general contractor for the service, technical solutions, construction processes, and equipment performance that were provided. This gives CASCO a stellar reputation within the market.

With the railway linking up the north and south, the once insurmountable moat has now become a main thoroughfare. The trains speeding across the Padma River has not only turned the dreams of the Bangladeshis into a reality, but also highlighted CASCO's positive contribution to advancing the Belt and Road construction. As a leading enterprise in China's rail transit sector, CASCO will continue to uphold the principles of open cooperation and mutual benefits, and contribute Chinese wisdom and technological strength to global rail transit development.

SOURCE CASCO Signal Ltd.