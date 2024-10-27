Creating a Future of "All-Sustainable"

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building its brand as a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences, Michelin, with its strong innovation DNA, not only aims to improve the quality of human mobility but also has a clear plan to achieve its ambition of being "All sustainable".

Michelin’s unique technical capabilities The Michelin Lunar Airless Wheel

Michelin currently holds over 11.910 active patents worldwide and has been recognized by Clarivate™ as one of the " Top 100 Global Innovators ." (1)

Michelin's larger global goal by 2030 is to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2010 levels, aiming to achieve 0% by 2050. Additionally, Michelin aims for over 40% of the raw materials used to produce tires to be renewable or recycled materials by 2030. Currently, the company has produced tires that use over 60% recycled materials.(2)

Contribute innovative technologies that change the quality of life

A prime example is the MaxTouch technology, which extends tire life by optimizing the contact patch, reducing fuel consumption, and minimizing environmental impact. For users, tires equipped with MaxTouch technology last longer than conventional tires, saving on replacement costs and minimizing waste, contributing to environmental protection. The good grip and low rolling resistance enhance vehicle control, acceleration, and braking, providing a safer driving experience.

The WISAMO sail is also recognized as a notable initiative in maritime transport, contributing to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (3). The system autonomously controls the sails using wind sensors and intelligent algorithms, optimizing performance in all weather conditions.

Expanding beyond space, Michelin is also involved in the ambitious MiLAW project - a part of NASA's Artemis program, which researches and develops tires for autonomous lunar exploration vehicles. The MiLAW wheel is designed to minimize rolling resistance on lunar regolith (lunar soil), enabling exploration vehicles to travel efficiently with greater range, conserving both energy and resources.(4)

These show that Michelin is actively shaping the future. By improving current products and pioneering the exploration and development of new technologies, the company is driving toward a greener, safer, and more efficient future in mobility for everyone.

Vision 2050: Creating a Sustainable Green Future with Net Zero Carbon Emissions

In 2023, Michelin achieved an impressive milestone in Vietnam when it reduced CO2 emissions by 56% compared to the previous year through two projects: changing tire transportation from road to sea and eliminating plastic wrapping for motorcycle tires.(5) These developments highlight Michelin's dedication to environmental sustainability and encourage greater community involvement.

Globally, Michelin Group achieved a 6% reduction in global CO2 emissions and a 10% decrease in production water consumption in 2023, compared to 2022. These achievements lay the foundation for Michelin's global environmental goals by 2030: reducing carbon emissions by 50% compared to 2010 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.(6)

Additionally, Michelin aims to source over 40% of raw materials for tire production from recycled materials by 2030.(7)

These advancements promise an all-sustainable future, achieving a harmonious balance between humanity, the environment, and the economy.

About Michelin

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin constantly innovates to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.

