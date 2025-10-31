Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global Showcases Seawool® as a Sustainable Uniform Solution at PanTextiles Osaka 2025

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, a leading innovator in sustainable fibers, will be showcasing its signature eco-fiber made from recycled oyster shells and ocean plastics, Seawool®, at PanTextiles Osaka 2025 from November 6 to 7, 2025. Visitors can discover Seawool® at Booth 38, where Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global will demonstrate how the material can be scaled for uniform applications across various sectors.

(PRNewsfoto/Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global)

With procurement teams and institutional buyers worldwide seeking lower-impact alternatives to polyester, uniforms have emerged as a category with decarbonization potential. Seawool®, which is made from oyster shells and recycled plastic, can be deployed as a practical, high-performance alternative across education, corporate, hospitality, and public service sectors.

"Uniforms are worn every day by millions of students and workers worldwide, making them one of the most effective starting points for large-scale sustainability transformation," said Eddie Wang, Founder and CEO of Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global. "With Seawool®, which we proudly call our 'emerald from the ocean', we're proving that eco-friendly materials can be both high-performance and commercially viable."

Seawool®: Performance, Circularity and Scale

Seawool® blends repurposed oyster shell powder and recycled PET plastics into a fiber engineered to combine the best attributes of natural and synthetic materials. Key benefits that make Seawool® especially suited for uniforms include:

Odor-resistant, helping garments stay fresh between washes

Moisture-wicking and breathable for all-day comfort during active use or long shifts

UV protection and anti-static properties for added safety and wearability

For thermal regulation, oyster shell powder offers low thermal conductivity, helping maintain stable body temperature

Seawool® is part of Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global's broader mission to transform ocean waste into everyday essentials, expanding the possibilities for circular textile innovation. The company continues to invest in R&D and global collaborations to accelerate adoption across apparel, accessories, footwear, and now institutional wear.

Turning Oyster Shell Waste into Commercial Success

Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is already operating on a full commercial scale, producing around 2,500 tonnes of Seawool® each year and repurposing approximately 500 tonnes of oyster shells in the process. The material has been adopted by leading apparel brands, proving that ocean-derived circular materials can be both environmentally responsible and economically successful.

Seawool® offers competitive cost efficiency while maintaining high performance. It delivers insulation comparable to premium low-conductivity fabrics at a fraction of the typical cost — roughly one-tenth the price of down and one-twentieth of high-grade wool.

Furthermore, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global has already partnered with several uniform manufacturers across Asia to integrate Seawool® into their next-generation product lines. The company's range of Seawool®-based fabrics developed specifically for uniforms demonstrates how the material can be seamlessly incorporated into existing supply chains.

"As we introduce Seawool® into uniforms, our goal is not simply to launch a new material but to reset expectations for what responsibility in everyday wear should look like," added Eddie. "If even the simplest garments can contribute to reducing emissions, sustainability becomes more than a statement. It becomes the new standard."

For more information, visit: https://hansglobaltextile.net/.

About Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global

Founded in 2010 and based in Tainan, Taiwan, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is a leading innovator in sustainable textiles. Best known for its proprietary, patented Seawool® material—made from discarded oyster shells and recycled PET bottles—the company delivers high-performance fabrics with natural softness, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. As a Bluesign®-certified manufacturer, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global helps global apparel brands adopt circular, eco-friendly textiles.

SOURCE Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global