Creative Technology Releases Creative XF1, a Hi-Res Extreme Fidelity Desktop Speaker that Elevates Every Listening Experience

Bi-amplified 72W RMS desktop speaker with dual Hi-Res audio certification, next gen connectivity and subwoofer expansion, delivers extreme fidelity sound for work, play and creation.

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology Ltd launches Creative XF1, a new pair of Hi-Res desktop speakers designed to bring extreme fidelity audio into homes and personal workspaces. Built for enthusiasts who care about both sound quality and aesthetics, Creative XF1 combines 72W RMS power output, dual Hi-Res Audio certification, next-gen connectivity and personalised control with the Creative Nexus app to elevate every listening experience. Whether it's your favourite song or a late-night movie, Creative XF1 creates more immersive and connected experiences through richer depth and clarity.

The detachable cork stand angles the speakers toward the listener while adding a warm, understated accent that suits both creative studios and everyday home setups.

Powerful, clear sound at any volume

With a power output of 72W RMS and a frequency range of 55Hz to 40kHz, Creative XF1 brings out details in music, movies, and games that many compact 2.0 speakers in this price range do not reproduce - the slight rasp in a voice, the rumbling bass under a game soundtrack, and the delicate notes of a piano piece.

Creative XF1 is designed for clear, controlled sound at the desk at any volume. It uses a fully active 2-way design with DSP control and dedicated amplification for each driver to reduce distortion and keep the sound balanced as the level changes. Bespoke FEA-optimized 3-inch woofers then add the extra punch and close-range clarity that smaller desktop speakers often lack.

Advanced wireless and wired connectivity

Creative XF1 carries dual Hi-Res Audio certification, supporting playback up to 40kHz over USB audio and analog-line in, as well as Hi-Res Audio Wireless over LDAC with Bluetooth® 6.0. Users can stream in high quality over Bluetooth® 6.0 or connect via USB audio for up to 24-bit / 96kHz playback from compatible devices. A 3.5mm line-in and dedicated subwoofer output with automatic mode switching create a straightforward upgrade path for users who want to start with a simple plug-and-play setup and expand into a more powerful 2.1 system over time.

Compact design

With its compact and minimalist design, Creative XF1 sits neatly beside monitors and laptops without dominating the workspace. It comes in black or white colour. The detachable cork stand helps angle the speakers toward the listener while adding a warm, understated accent that suits both creative studios and everyday home setups.

Personalise your sound with Creative Nexus

For users who want a personalised experience, the Creative Nexus app offers a 10-band parametric EQ and preset management, making it easy to switch between a more neutral curve for mixing and mastering, a richer profile for movies, or a punchier sound for games and day-to-day use at the desk.

The Creative Nexus App also has 120+ EQ presets, crafted in-house by our audio specialists. These EQ presets cover over 20 types of music and close to 100 games, making custom sound immediately available and equally accessible straight out of the box.

"For many of us, the desktop has become the centre of work, entertainment and creation," said Ernest Sim, CEO and Executive Chairman, Creative Technology Ltd. "Creative XF1 is built to deliver room-filling power with richer depth and clarity, so every note, voice and effect sounds closer, more vivid and more real at your desk."

XF1 Features

Bi-Amplified Precision

Dedicated amplification for each driver provides a greater dynamic headroom and maintains a consistent frequency response across different listening levels, delivering clean and controlled audio performance.

72W RMS Power Output

High dynamic headroom enables powerful, low-distortion audio even at higher volumes, ensuring clarity and impact across music, movies, and games.

Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification

Supports high-resolution playback up to 40 kHz via USB Audio and analog line-in, as well as wirelessly over Bluetooth® 6.0 with LDAC for enhanced detail and clarity.

FEA-Optimized Driver Design

Engineered using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) techniques, the bespoke 3" woofers provide high output and low distortion.

Next-Gen Connectivity & App Control

Featuring Bluetooth® 6.0 , USB audio, and AUX input for versatile connectivity. Fine-tune your listening experience with the Creative Nexus app , offering advanced EQ customization.

More information on the specs is available on the product page. Download product images here.

Pricing and availability

Creative XF1 is priced at SGD$249 and is available in Singapore from 16 July 2026 at https://sg.creative.com/. For in-country retail store availability, please refer to authorized dealers.

About Creative

Since its founding in 1981, Creative Technology has been driven by a singular mission: to reimagine the way the world experiences sound. A true pioneer in digital audio innovation, Creative introduced the groundbreaking Sound Blaster®, the invention that gave personal computers the gift of sound — and forever changed the landscape of PC multimedia.

Guided by a legacy of bold ideas and breakthrough technologies, Creative continues to lead at the intersection of engineering and imagination. From award-winning sound solutions to advanced personal audio ecosystems, the company's innovations are designed not just to meet evolving needs, but to inspire entirely new possibilities for connection, creativity, and experience.

At its core, Creative remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what audio can achieve — enriching lives, elevating experiences, and defining what's next in sound.

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, and the Creative logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. LDAC and LDAC logo are trademarks of Sony Corporation. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Creative Technology Ltd

Kelvin Yong

(65) 97500272

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Technology Ltd