Creator Flow reports over 200% growth in 2025 as UGC demand accelerates across Australia

SYDNEY, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Flow , one of Australia's fastest-growing user-generated content (UGC) platforms, has reported more than 200% year-on-year revenue growth in 2025, alongside a rapid expansion of its creator community.

The platform connects creators with more than 2,400 brands and agencies across Australia, reflecting a growing demand for scalable, performance-driven content - as digital advertising continues to prioritise speed, authenticity and adaptability.

Creator Flow team with leading UGC creators from its community

Prash Balakrishnan, Chief Commercial Officer at Roar Global, said the platform's performance signals a broader shift in how brands approach content. "AI makes content easier to produce, but human-created content still continues to drive better outcomes on performance – driven by authenticity and trust. CreatorFlow enables brands to scale this effectively."

As brands move away from informal influencer sourcing, structured UGC models like Creator Flow are gaining traction. Built by advertising professionals, Creator Flow simplifies the campaign lifecycle – from briefing and creator matching through to delivery and payment – enabling fixed-cost commissioning, faster turnaround and scalable execution.

Creators typically deliver content within 72 hours of receiving a product and brief, allowing brands and agencies to move quickly from concept to deployment.

In 2025, Creator Flow was shortlisted for the AiMCO Awards under Best Influencer Marketing Technology/Service, marking its first major industry recognition. The platform also introduced new capabilities, including Concierge services for complex campaigns and Top-Rated Creators to help brands identify proven performers.

Ama Silva, Director Marketing and Operations at Creator Flow, said the platform's evolution reflects growing expectations from both brands and creators. "Agencies want speed, precision and control, while creators want transparency and structure. Our role is to remove ambiguity and make collaboration seamless, with a clear focus on reducing friction.".

Looking ahead, Creator Flow plans to expand its platform with additional services, alongside AI-powered enhancements to improve creator matching and campaign efficiency. The company will also launch Creator Flow Academy to support creators in building sustainable careers and improving content performance.

With continued growth across brand and agency partnerships, Creator Flow is positioning itself as a key infrastructure layer within Australia's evolving UGC landscape.

About Creator Flow

Creator Flow is Australia's leading self-servicing UGC marketplace, connecting brands and agencies with a fast-growing community of creators through a structured, end-to-end platform.

Creator Flow is a portfolio company of Roar Global , a mar-tech venture builder that builds, acquires and scales companies across platform ecosystems and AI.

SOURCE Creator Flow