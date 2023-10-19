Creta Class at Not So Little Fair 2023: Inspiring Children's Love in Maths

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creta Class, an emerging edtech company, made a remarkable impression at the recent "Not So Little Fair (NSLF)" held in Singapore with its innovative platform designed for children aged 3-8 years old. By showcasing its AI-driven maths learning application that is engaging, interactive, it attracted the attention of numerous visitors. There was a huge turnout at Creta Class' booth at the fair, with their captivating animation quizzes, which were able to pique the interest of a large number of parents and children.

Creta Class Provides A Fun and Inspiring Learning Experience at NSLF 2023

One parent Alethia shared, "Although my child is not yet able to read, he is already able to understand maths concepts through the animation. That's very impressive. " Another parent Rong stated, "She loves the interactive videos and was eager to touch the screen to answer more questions! I can see her confidence when she has achieved 3 stars. "

Olivia Foo, Marketing Director of Creta Class, said at the event, "We aim to inspire children to love and be confident about learning. We've developed an application that makes maths learning fun and easy to understand through the use of animations and engaging interactions. We hope parents can also see how their children grasp maths concepts and skills with joy."

Applying AI technology, Creta Class offers personlised learning experience tailored to age and level, with a graded and progressive curriculum. With 15 minutes per day, the application immerses children in a world of maths explorations and help them make learning a habit.

In the future, Creta Class plans to expand its lessons to cover more subjects in Singapore, transforming learning into a fun-filled exploration journey for children. Currently, Creta Class has attracted over a million learners from over 500 cities worldwide and has made maths learning more vibrant and enjoyable with its innovative AI teaching method.

About Creta Class:

Creta Class integrates AI technology and education expertise to provide a fun, inspiring, and high-quality educational experience for children around the world with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, among other countries and regions.

For more information, please visit www.cretaclass.com.

