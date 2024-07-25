Creta Class Joins My First Skool for Family Day Event

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local leading AI online education company Creta Class and NTUC First Campus' My First Skool kids were gearing up for an unforgettable day of fun and learning as Creta Class participated in a Family Day event on 20th July at 6 New Punggol Road(PCC10). This event was set to provide an enriching experience for both the children and their families.

Caption:Leading EdTech Company Creta Class (in green) joined My First Skool for Family Day event @MFSPCC10 on 20th July.

From interactive games to creative activities, the event had plenty of opportunities for kids to showcase their thinking skills and creativity. For example, kids enthusiastically engaged in Puzzles, Colour Beads Classification, Tangram and Matchsticks that tested their problem-solving abilities, while parents offered support and motivation, creating a harmonious blend of fun and learning.

Low Cheng Xuan from Creta Class's marketing team said, "The event aimed to foster a sense of community and provide a platform for interactive engagement among kids, parents, and teachers. It served as a first-hand opportunity for families to witness the growth and development of their children in a nurturing educational environment."

"We believe that by combining AI technology and quality educational resources, working together with local communities, we can provide a more productive and enjoyable learning experience for young children."

During pre-school, children are at a developmental stage marked by active exploration, playful learning, and significant social and cognitive growth. To enhance this experience, Creta Class offers personalised learning experiences for children, tailored to their age and skill level. The app encourages daily engagement through 15-minute sessions designed to cultivate consistent independent learning habits. Accessible anytime and anywhere, learners can study at their own pace and convenience.

By partnering with renowned preschools such as My First Skool, Creta Class designs engaging and effective learning experiences that appeal to both children and parents. This collaboration not only boosts the credibility of Creta Class's educational approach but also deepens the trust parents place in its dedication to deliver top-tier early childhood education. Committed to innovation, Creta Class integrates cutting-edge technology into its products and services, aiming to create enjoyable and enriching learning opportunities for children globally.

About Creta Class

Creta Class integrates AI technology and education expertise to provide a fun and inspiring educational experience for children around the world with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, among other countries and regions.

For more information, please visit www.cretaclass.com

