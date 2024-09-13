Creta Class Joins Singapore Children's Society for 2024 Fundraising Walk and Sparks Children's Love and Confidence in Maths

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creta Class, a leading online educational platform, proudly participated in the Singapore Children's Society Walk For Our Children 2024 at Sentosa on 8th of September. Creta Class is committed to supporting the Singapore Children's Society through a long-term collaboration, offering full-year courses to 10 children aged 3-8 years old at no cost.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health was the Guest of Honour at the event, bringing together families, local businesses and volunteers all united by a common cause – to raise awareness and funds for children's mental wellbeing and overall development. Participants of all ages enjoyed the scenic route, engaging in various interactive activities and games organised by Children's Society.

As a contributor at the event, Creta Class set up a booth that offered fun, interactive learning activities for children that sparks curiosity and promotes learning, attracting many young families. A spokesperson from Creta Class shared, "We are committed to giving back to the community, supporting causes that support children. Education and health are fundamental to every child's success in this ever-evolving world, and we are proud to be a proactive contributor to initiatives that help make these pillars accessible.".

A user of Creta Class, CJ, shared that she was pleasantly surprised to see Creta Class at the children's walk and she hopes for "more parents and children to be aware of Creta Class" due to the improvement she saw in her child over 3 months of daily learning.

Felicia Chua, Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships from Singapore Children's Society expressed gratitude towards Creta Class and other supporters for their generosity and support. "Fundraising events such as Walk for Our Children are vital in helping us raise awareness and funds for our cause. We appreciate Creta Class's participation as a stall supporter and allowing us to better achieve our mission of bringing relief and happiness to children in need," said Ms Chua.

All funds raised from this event go towards supporting the programmes and services run by Singapore Children's Society.

The collaboration between Creta Class and Singapore Children's Society exemplifies a successful partnership between the EdTech sector and Non-Profit Organisations. Such initiatives not only provide direct benefits to children in need but also foster a sense of community and shared purpose among participants. Committed to innovation, Creta Class integrates cutting-edge technology into its products and services, with aims to create enjoyable and enriching learning opportunities for children globally.

About Creta Class

Creta Class integrates AI technology and education expertise to provide a fun and inspiring educational experience for children around the world with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, among other countries and regions.

For more information, please visit www.cretaclass.com.

SOURCE Creta Class