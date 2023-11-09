SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading EdTech company, Creta Class, showcases its innovative AI-powered interactive education solutions at EDUtech Asia 2023, setting a new trend in early childhood education. Creta Class has combined AI technology and education expertise to serve over one million learners in more than 500 cities worldwide, offering them an excellent and effective early education experience.

Creta Class Showcases Innovative AI-Powered Early Education Solutions at EDUtech Asia 2023

EDUtech Asia, Asia's largest gathering of educators and EdTech providers, took place from 8th to 9th of November, 2023, in Singapore. The event, themed "Inspiration in Education," attracted over 350 speakers, covering seven key areas including basic education, higher education, classroom technology, digital courses, and digital leadership. The event drew more than 200 leading EdTech companies and start-ups from across the globe, showcasing the latest educational technology solutions.

As a participant in this grand event, Creta Class received industry and expert recognition on the spot for its unique AI education solutions. An Education Expert Mr. Choi from Korea expressed: "Creta Class, with its professional and meticulously designed blend of AI technology and animated content, has been involved in guiding children's learning interests and confidence from the preschool stage. This greatly benefits them in establishing long-lasting learning habits."

Over the course of the two-day event, Creta Class showcased its AI-driven education solutions. By integrating modern AI technology with child education research and tailoring this to children's cognitive, behavioural and social needs, they have developed progressive and inspiring products. Additionally, its product suite also includes a Subject-Based 3D Animated Courses for Kids, Cretapedia and Smart Interactive Learning Tablet, Creta Tap.

In addition to showcasing their products at stand K13, on 8th November, Creta Class shared an engaging presentation titled, "Cultivating Future Learners: AI-Driven Interactive Animated Courses for Children" on the TECH showcase stage. Attendees were able to experience firsthand the inspiring and fun educational experiences that Creta Class offers to children globally.

CEO of Creta Class, Carlton Kuo, stated, "The advancement of technology has provided many possibilities for education. We are committed to applying cutting-edge technology to product development and services, aiming to provide a globally inspiring, fun and high-quality early education experience. This increases their interest and confidence in exploring, benefiting them for a lifetime." Creta Class's commitment to integrating technology into early education was fully demonstrated at EDUtech Asia.

