CrimsonLogic, a Leader in Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions, Announces Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate Under the CrimsonLogic Brand as Part of Global Brand Consolidation in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation solutions and a member of the PSA Group, has announced that from 1 January 2024, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS) will operate under the CrimsonLogic brand. This strategic move consolidates and strengthens its position within the global trade and supply chain landscape.

Established in 2016, GeTS has primarily focused on trade compliance services, offering customs clearance solutions such as "TradeWeb" for Singapore, Importer of Records, Business Process Outsourcing services, and a comprehensive suite of digital logistics solutions.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. With over 60 projects implemented across 40 countries, the company's "Total Trade'' suite of solutions facilitates the end-to-end value chain for global trade across governments and business segments.

The change is a strategic step to empower partners and customers to leverage the full spectrum of the company's digital capabilities and its expansive global network.

"By aligning our capabilities and solutions under one brand, we ensure a clear and accurate representation of our Total Trade vision," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. "We look forward to further strengthening our value proposition and market presence through this brand consolidation, delivering the full range of capabilities offered by our Total Trade suite of solutions to the Asia Pacific region."

With a global footprint in over 40 countries, CrimsonLogic has a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. Ernest Low, Vice President of Asia Pacific at CrimsonLogic, affirmed the significance of this brand consolidation. "This change is a strategic step that allows us to leverage the combined expertise of CrimsonLogic and GeTS, offering a wide range of global trade and supply chain solutions tailored to meet the needs of our Asia Pacific customers, especially for those looking to enter the diverse ASEAN market. Through this change, we deliver value-added, comprehensive capabilities, and a seamless experience for businesses navigating the complex landscape of trade into and out of the Asia Pacific region."

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

www.crimsonlogic.com

